The 59-28 loss to Ryan may have been Denton’s third consecutive defeat by more 30 points, but there’s solace in several areas for the Broncos (1-3, 0-1 in District 8-5A).
Denton landed an early blow against the Raiders to take a 7-0 lead and showed life late to score a few touchdowns and leave their mark on the scoreboard. It wasn’t a win, but learning from a loss to the team that’s been in the state semifinals for the past three seasons is now the top priority for the Broncos.
Denton will get a chance to show what it has learned when Carrollton Turner (0-4, 0-1) comes to town at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“The first quarter [against Ryan] showed that we can be a really good team and we can stop a lot of people,” senior quarterback Davian Guajardo said. “We just have to keep it up through all four quarters. Now, we’re just thinking ahead to district and thinking about how to get to the playoffs.”
The offensive line was the standout unit to both Guajardo and head coach Billy Miller last week against Ryan.
No team in the district will feature near the amount of four and five-star athletes that Ryan boasts, so consistency on the offensive line will give Denton a chance to win most games.
“I was so proud of our offensive line this past week,” Miller said. “Going against two five-star kids, they competed their tails off and only gave up a couple of sacks. They showed a lot of promise and showed they can compete with the best players in the country.”
Turner won’t have that level of talent and has struggled to manage any real success this season, starting 0-4 while only totaling eight points in those games.
The Lions suffered sound defeats over the past three weeks, similar to the Broncos, but Miller knows Turner will be ready to play come Friday.
“Turner is on a down streak, but I know they love being Lions,” Miller said. “Everything I see from them is they’re athletes proud of their program and proud of what they do. That’s a testament to their coach Isaiah young and I know he’s going to have them playing hard. I know they’re going to play hard and it’s going to be a challenge for us come Friday.”