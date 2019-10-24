Hoping to leave last week’s 55-14 loss against Birdville in the past, Denton heads into a contest with Carrollton Creekview in need of a season-shifting win.
The Broncos (2-5, 1-3 District 4-5A Division I) and Mustangs (2-5, 0-4) meet Friday at 7 p.m at Tommy Standridge Stadium in Carrollton with similar results in district play to this point.
“There’s not a good way to classify what we did last week,” Miller said. “We were sharp in a lot of areas but a few miscommunications [cost us]. Now, Creekview is tough as nails. They’re big up front and they play really hard. The challenge for us is keeping our focus for four quarters.”
Both teams will lean on the run game to ignite their offenses, and it’s not too difficult to see why. Creekview runs the flexbone offense with two wingbacks and a fullback, a perfect set up for the triple option.
The Mustangs’ quarterback, Brett Esch, has attempted just 13 passes in seven games, showing their reliance on the run game. Esch leads the team with 80 carries this season, but running backs Edgar Paige and Isai Pena have 78 and 61 carries, respectively, displaying the versatility in Creekview’s rushing attack.
Paige and Pena each average over five yards per carry this year and are players Miller’s defense is locked in on.
“Esch is a seasoned vet and he’s exactly what you want in that style of quarterback,” Miller said. “Paige is a big ol’ sucker, and the biggest back we’ll face this year, and him coming downhill is a load. On defense they’re big too, so I’m excited to see our offensive line thrive moving forward.”
The Broncos have their own trio of effective runners. Connor Shelley started the year receiving the bulk of the carries and is still the No. 1 back, but as the season wore on, new names have risen and received handoffs.
Terell Coleman emerged early in the season and continues to be a solid option, Derrion Lewis has gotten a few carries over the past three games, but Le’Derrious Day made his debut against Birdville and did not disappoint.
Day got nine carries which went for 38 yards and two touchdowns. The running back group now appears to be more balanced than ever and the hope is for them to set a tone behind an improved offensive line.
The pass game of quarterback Davian Guajardo and receiver Crispin Wallace will remain important, but Miller’s team is anxious to match the physicality of Creekview with their own power on Friday night.
“We all execute well, play well, and pick up yards,” Shelley said of the running back unit. “We still have a chance to make the playoffs, so we have to play well and win these last three games. Creekview is a physical team like us, so we’re going to have to play even harder.”