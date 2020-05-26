When the UIL released its COVID-19 guidelines last Friday for schools to begin summer strength and conditioning programs, many believed it to be the first blueprint for the return of high school athletics.
After more than two months of no games or practices, there was finally a set of regulations that allowed for a limited return to organized activities.
Cautiously — and optimistically — Denton-area teams will soon be able to gather for the first time since mid-March. A “new normal” will be in place, but Guyer coach Rodney Webb hopes it will ultimately pave the way for athletics to resume in the fall.
“I think it was really important the [UIL] got it right and left no stone unturned,” Webb said. “I really applaud the UIL for the work they put into developing the plan that they’ve got in place. I think it certainly is a workable plan for the coaches and kids. I think it’s going to be really, really important that all the coaches follow the guidelines so we don’t do anything stupid to set ourselves back heading into the fall.
“I think it’s just a different paradigm. If you’re a coach and you’re trying to make it fit the old model, then you’re going to get really frustrated. It’s a matter of broadening your perspective and considering a whole new way to do it.”
Beginning June 8, schools will be allowed to hold strength and conditioning, as well as sport-specific workouts, but with a host of contingencies.
The UIL listed 12 requirements for schools to hold workouts, ranging from a 20:1 player to coach ratio to having hand washing stations readily available.
“They’ve done a good job laying out a plan,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said of the UIL. “It’s now our job to make sure we execute it and that we’re smart in how we’re doing things. It is going to set us up to be able to play. The biggest thing is everyone doing their part following those restrictions and guidelines to a ‘T.’”
In addition, teams will also not be allowed to share food or water.
Many teams in the state, especially football, rely on tanks filled with hundreds of gallons of water with various shared nozzles, commonly referred to as “water cows.”
For now, those tanks are prohibited, and players will have to use their own water bottles.
“The biggest thing we’re going to have to do is manage heat and hydration,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “We’re not going to be able to have water cows out on the field and have 10, 15, 25, 50 kids coming up to the water cow and putting their mouths on the faucet. We’re going to have to have ways where everyone has individualized water. Hydration is not going to take a step back just because they can’t use a water cow.”
Schools will also have to adjust to diminished capacity for indoor facilities, particularly in the weight room. Indoor workouts can only be conducted at 25% capacity.
To compensate, teams are planning to have smaller groups staggered over several hours.
“Those weight rooms are going to be open a lot longer over the course of the day in the summer because you’ve got fewer kids that can get in there, but you have to service all of them,” Webb said. “That’s probably going to be the biggest challenge.”
For outdoor instruction, students and staff must maintain at least 6 feet of distance when not actively exercising. When exercising, they must be 10 feet apart.
This will be a noticeable change for nearly every coach, especially Moore, who can almost always be seen positively reinforcing his players.
“I hug kids. I love them,” Moore said. “I’m constantly high-fiving and doing that kind of stuff. Our staff is doing that, and most staffs do. That’s going to be a big change for us. I’m already thinking in my head equivalent things we can do that reaffirm.”
For the time being, helmets and pads are not allowed for football practices, and no competitive drills can involve more than one player.
Students also cannot be in groups larger than 15 total students. Balls and other equipment must also be regularly disinfected during workout sessions.
The guidelines will be major adjustments for teams around the state, but coaches know they must abide by them if they want to get back on the field come August.
“My whole goal, which is similar to everyone, is that we want to be playing in the fall — volleyball, football, cross country, golf, tennis — we want to be playing,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “You’ve got to be real careful about what you’re doing now so that you can get to that point.”
