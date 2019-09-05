Coming off of an exhilarating 37-34 overtime win over Lake Dallas last week, the Denton Broncos have newfound motivation for the season entering Week 2’s contest against Frisco Lone Star Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
After losing a vast majority from last year’s team that went 2-8, Denton’s new faces needed something to validate the work they’ve put in over the past eight months. The win in the opener was exactly what Denton and coach Billy Miller needed to start the season.
“I’ve been waiting for that [validation] for eight months,” Miller said. “It’s hard to convince anybody you’ve made changes for a program when you don’t have anything to show for it. Friday night was the culmination. We got to stand up and go, ‘It worked.’ And now we can set a standard. We proved everything we’ve been working for the past eight months was for something.”
While the Broncos got the season started on the right foot, they’ll have to raise their game even more with the Rangers coming to town.
Lone Star is currently ranked No. 4 in Class 5A Division I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and is 46-9 over the past four seasons.
Defensively, Lone Star has two senior outside linebackers destined for Division I football, while on offense, the Rangers are led by Stanford wide receiver commit Marvin Mims and Nevada quarterback commit Chandler Galban.
“I know they’re a good team, and they play really tough,” running back Connor Shelley said. “They put at least 50 on the board in Week 1 so I know we have to play even better than we played last game. We have to be even more physical because they’re going to bring it.”
Shelley was the player of the game for the Broncos in Week 1, finishing with 146 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Quarterback Davian Guajardo finished with 185 yards and three touchdowns of his own against Lake Dallas.
Lone Star promises to be one of the toughest teams on the Broncos’ schedule, but Miller is confident that the work ethic of his team can give Denton a chance in every game.
“We’ve made a lot of progress over the past eight months with everything we’ve put in to build this team mindset and this idea that we’re just a different ball club,” Miller said. “We have to understand that that’s not just a one week deal, though. We’re going to see a really good team this week with a good defense, so it’s going to be tough sledding if we don’t bring our ‘A’ game.”