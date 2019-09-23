Denton-area schools stood pat in the latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football rankings.
Guyer, which was off last week, remained No. 7 in Class 6A. The Wildcats (3-0) open District 5-6A play on Thursday at home against Keller Central.
Argyle, which was also idle, held onto its spot as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A. The Eagles (3-0) take on winless Liberty-Eylau on Friday night in Sulphur Springs.
Ryan was the only ranked Denton-area team to play last week. The Raiders hammered West Mesquite 63-7 last week and will meet rival Denton this week.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school rankings
LEWISVILLE (AP) — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 4, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1. Duncanville (3-0);Idle;1
2. Katy (4-0);W: 49-7, League City Clear Springs;2
3. Allen (4-0);W: 56-20, Plano;3
4. Longview (4-0);W: 17-7, West Monroe, La;4
5. Galena Park North Shore (2-1);Idle;5
6. Austin Westlake (4-0);W: 63-8, Austin High;6
7. Denton Guyer (3-0);Idle;7
8. Southlake Carroll (3-0);Idle;8
9. Beaumont West Brook (3-0);Idle;9
10. Converse Judson (4-0);W: 51-48, Cibolo Steele;10
11. Cy-Fair (4-0);W: 35-3, Houston Memorial;11
12. DeSoto (4-0);W: 55-12, Waxahachie;12
13. Spring Westfield (2-1);Idle;14
14. Rockwall (3-1);W: 45-38, Arlington Martin;NR
15. Humble Atascocita (2-1);Idle;16
16. Arlington Martin (2-1);L: 45-38, Rockwall;13
17. The Woodlands (3-1);W: 34-7, The Woodlands College Park;17
18. Lake Travis (3-1);W: 49-0, Austin Akins;18
19. Dickinson (3-1);W: 49-6, Katy Taylor;19
20. Cedar Hill (2-2);W: 47-6, Grand Prairie;20
21. Midland Lee (4-0);W: 72-26, EP Eastwood;24
22. Arlington (3-0);W: 48-35, Mesquite Horn;21
23. Pearland (3-0);Idle;23
24. Austin Vandegrift (4-0);W: 28-21, Pflugerville Hendrickson;15
25. Cibolo Steele (3-1);L: 51-48, Converse Judson;22
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (3-0);Idle;1
2. Denton Ryan (3-0);W: West Mesquite, 63-7;2
3. Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0);Idle;3
4. Dallas Highland Park (3-1);W: Dallas Adams, 62-0;4
5. Lufkin (2-1);Idle;5
6. Angleton (2-0);Ccd. vs. Houston Westside;6
7. Hutto (3-0);Ccd. vs. Houston Lamar;7
8. Richmond Foster (2-1);Idle;8
9. Lancaster (3-1);W: Mansfield Legacy, 61-0;9
10. SA Wagner (3-1);W: SA Lanier, 35-0;10
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1. Aledo (2-1);Idle;1
2. Manvel (4-0);W: Fort Bend Marshall, 38-34;4
3. CC Calallen (3-0);Idle;3
4. Fort Bend Marshall (3-1);L: Manvel, 38-34;2
5. A&M Consolidated (3-0);W: Leander Rouse, 42-3;5
6. Huntsville (2-1);Idle;7
7. Lubbock Cooper (3-1);W: Lubbock Monterey, 21-13;9
8. Port Neches-Groves (2-1);Idle;10
9. Midlothian (4-0);W: Arlington Seguin, 42-7;NR
10. Lamar Consolidated (3-0);Idle;NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1. Argyle (3-0);Idle;1
2. Carthage (4-0);W: 24-15, Gilmer;2
3. Waco La Vega (3-1);W: 61-0, Pflugerville;3
4. Sealy (3-0);W: 34-14, Bellville;4
5. Paris (3-1);W: 30-8, Mount Pleasant;5
6. Decatur (4-0);W: 56-42, Graham;6
7. Columbia (4-0);W: 62-0, La Marque;7
8. Dumas (4-0);W: 56-0, Plainview;8
9. Brownwood (4-0);W: 37-15, WF Rider;9
10. Springtown (4-0);W: 43-17, Kennedale;10
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-0);W: 45-0, Gladewater;1
2. Waco Connally (4-0);W: 50-21, Gatesville;3
3. West Orange-Stark (2-1);Ccd. vs. Crosby;4
4. Midland Greenwood (4-0);W: 38-8, Seminole;7
5. Lubbock Estacado (4-0);W: 23-16, Hereford;5
6. Gilmer (2-2);L: 24-15, Carthage;6
7. Sunnyvale (4-0);W: 45-7, Glen Rose;8
8. Robinson (4-0);W: 33-27, Whitney;9
9. Wimberley (4-0);W: 48-31, Fredericksburg;NR
10. Geronimo Navarro (4-0);W: 55-22, La Grange;NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1. Grandview (4-0);W: Malakoff, 14-13;1
2. Malakoff (3-1);L: Grandview, 14-13;2
3. Cameron Yoe (3-0);W: Giddings, 49-27;3
4. Wall (4-0);W: Sonora, 33-0;4
5. Jefferson (4-0);W: Paris North Lamar, 35-7;6
6. Atlanta (2-2);W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 41-38;7
7. Bushland (4-0);W: Perryton, 38-13;8
8. Rockdale (4-0);W: Austin Hyde Park Baptist, 66-7;9
9. Diboll (4-0);W: Jasper, 14-9;NR
10. Gladewater (2-2);L: Pleasant Grove, 45-0;5
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1. Newton (3-0);Idle;1
2. Canadian (4-0);W: Sanford-Fritch, 54-0;2
3. East Bernard (4-0);W: Edna, 27-10;3
4. Gunter (3-1);W: Pilot Point, 35-0;5
5. Rogers (4-0);W: Bosqueville, 52-20;8
6. Holliday (3-1);W: Bowie, 27-0;7
7. Abernathy (3-1);L: Post, 14-13;4
8. Clifton (3-1);W: McGregor, 28-22;9
9. Cisco (2-1);Idle;10
10. Crane (4-0);W: Kermit, 45-28;NR