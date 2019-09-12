In the summer of 1979, Mark Behning loaded up his dad’s Chevrolet Caprice with teammate Pat Smith and embarked on an impromptu road trip.
Together, the two Denton offensive linemen set out on a cross-country tour that spanned more than 2,000 miles. In roughly a week, the pair visited Texas Tech, Air Force, Wyoming, Nebraska and Oklahoma, before returning home.
“We went unannounced,” Behning recalled. “We didn’t make plans to talk to any of these coaches. We just knew they were getting ready for their season and we went.”
For Smith, the trek was an opportunity to see his dream school in Air Force.
But for Behning — a highly-touted, undecided prospect — the journey was far more important.
“Going into my senior year I was getting heavily recruited,” Behning said. “I just wanted to see the campuses and what the environments were like. It was an opportunity to do it so I did it.”
While nothing on that particular trip sealed his decision, Behning eventually settled on Nebraska, joining one of the most prolific offenses in NCAA history.
The All-Big Eight offensive tackle was an integral piece to the Huskers’ 1983 team that went 12-1 and lost to Miami in the national championship.
For his efforts, Behning will be enshrined in the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame at the Huskers’ game against Northern Illinois on Saturday.
“I’m honored and I’m humbled,” Behning said. “I don’t look at it as the coup de grace or the end-all of efforts. My efforts as a collegiate football player ended long ago. You hope somebody, some day, remembers you.
“It’s nice to be a part of something that you know a bunch of other people are a part of. It’s a silent bond that you’ll always have with them. I don’t want to make light of it. It’s a big damn deal. I’m honored.”
During his tenure at Nebraska, Behning helped pave the way for Hesiman Trophy-winning running back Mike Rozier. The Huskers averaged 52 points and 546.7 yards per game in 1983, steamrolling teams en route to an appearance in the Orange Bowl.
In addition to Rozier, Nebraska’s offense also featured wide receiver and future No. 1 pick Irving Fryar, as well as Heisman-finalist Turner Gill and fullback Mark Schellen.
“We started preseason No. 1 and smoked Penn State,” Behning said. “We were just on a roll. It was awesome. We had four explosive weapons. Just being a part of that was really cool.”
Behning went on to play in the NFL and was drafted in the second round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1985. He spent three seasons with the organization before going to San Diego for a year.
But for the soon-to-be 58-year-old, nothing compared to his time in Lincoln.
Behning’s experience with the Huskers was made even more memorable by the relationships he built over the years. And when he’s given the microphone on Saturday, he intends to acknowledge all those who impacted his life.
“I’m going to talk about the people that have made a difference in molding me into the adult I’ve become,” Behning said. “All the lessons I learned from the people there — the trainer wasn’t just the trainer. He became like a father figure. The equipment guy wasn’t just some schmo handing out socks. He was a guy you relied on to be squared away when it came to practices.
“People in Nebraska love their football like no place else. Nebraska doesn’t take second chair to anyone as far as their history.”
When his football career ended, Behning returned to Denton and eventually got into public education.
The former Bronco, who was an all-state selection in his time at Denton, coached at his alma mater from 2002-2013. He now works as a senior project manager with Golden Sands General Contractors in Dallas.
It has been 35 years since Behning last donned a Nebraska uniform. In that span of three-and-a-half decades, the former Husker admits he has learned a lot.
Most of the knowledge came from attending Nebraska, a place he will never forget.
And after Saturday, a place that will never forget him.
“You continue to grow up — and I’m playing a game for crying out loud, trying to make a living out of it — there comes a time when all that has to get put on the shelf and you really grow up,” Behning said. “I just learned so much at Nebraska from the people I was around. I learned about commitment and dedication. I learned about setbacks and how to deal with them; how to set goals and overcome adversity; how to find resources and problem solve. All that is built into a football machine.”