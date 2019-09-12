Denton feels like it has been through it all in just two weeks of the 2019 season.
An energizing 37-34 overtime win over Lake Dallas in Week 1 was followed up with a shocking 75-0 loss to Frisco Lone Star in Week 2. Now, the Broncos aim to refocus, sitting at 1-1 with Frisco Independence waiting.
Denton and the Knights (2-0) meet Friday night at 7 p.m. at Frisco Memorial Stadium. Independence beat the Broncos in Denton last year, but it’s a new season, and most importantly for Denton, a new week.
“We want to focus this week on being resolved,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “Our goals for the year are still in tact. No one likes to be embarrassed and that’s what we felt like on Friday, so we have to bounce back from that and understand that no one’s going to remember that if we do what we strive to do.”
That resolve has been what the Broncos' coaching staff has preached this week, as Denton aims to focus on its next challenge rather than worry about the past.
The challenge ahead of the Broncos is a Knights squad that has blown out Class 6A Richardson Pearce and Class 5A Frisco Memorial in its first two weeks by a combined score of 106-34. The high-powered offense had scoring plays of 89, 76, 73 and 56 yards in its Week 1 win over Pearce, racking up 706 yards.
“We’ve been preparing on bouncing back and keeping our focus to do what we have to do,” defensive back Cam Johnson said. “We know they got a big quarterback that can run and throw and likes to go deep so we have to stop their receivers to have a chance.”
Independence is led by dual-threat quarterback Braylon Braxton and receivers Kyi'Yon Wafer and Zhighlil McMillan, posing yet another challenge for the young, yet talented, Denton secondary.
Offensively, Miller is ready to see a return to the form that his team showed against Lake Dallas. Quarterback Davian Guajardo and running back Connor Shelley will lead the offense, but it will take a complete team effort to steal a road win from the Knights on Friday.
“They’re exceptional on offense,” Miller said. “They have two big wide receivers, a very good tailback and a stud quarterback, so they have guys that can be explosive on offense. We’re going to have to have a good game plan defensively, and then on offense, we have to get going. We had a let down last week on offense and it got away from us.
“We gotta get our mojo back and we think we’re going to be in a position to do that.”