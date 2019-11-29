For most of the season, Ryan has jumped all over its opponents early on in games and cruised the rest of the way. The Raiders still got that fast start Friday — they just had to get out of their own way first.
After a first quarter that saw Ryan turn the ball over twice off interceptions and trail Abilene Cooper by a touchdown midway through the frame, the Raiders rattled off 44 straight points to run away with a 58-20 win in a Class 5A Division I Region I semifinal at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Ryan (13-0) scored twice on defense, forced two turnovers and had two rushers and a receiver each eclipse 100 yards while blowing open what was a tie game going into the second quarter.
Ryan will face either Colleyville Heritage or Birdville at 6 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco next Saturday.
“We have this new thing we came up with a few weeks ago to just have a reset button. When something goes wrong, we hit the reset button and get that last play out of our head,” Junior Billy Bowman Jr. said. “It’s all about the next play; that’s what it is.”
That mental game worked to perfection. Bowman, a Texas commit, caught eight passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Drew Sanders, an Alabama commit, rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown while throwing for another. Louisiana-Lafayette pledge Emani Bailey added 124 rushing yards and a score.
Quarterback Seth Henigan rebounded from a rough start to finish with 153 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’re not going to start like we have all the time; it’s going to get tougher and tougher every week,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “We have to take care of the ball, but we battled back and played great defense. We scored twice on defense. That was also a big turning point.”
Ryan’s defense was stingy all night, which was huge given their rough start offensively. With Ryan leading 14-7 early in the second quarter, Garyreon Robinson intercepted an errant throw from Aidan Thompson at the 50-yard line and returned it for a touchdown. Not even two minutes later, Thompson was sacked in the end zone for a safety on Cooper’s next possession.
Running back Noah Garcia, who rumbled for five touchdowns last week and came into Friday’s game with just more than 2,300 rushing yards, finished with 113 yards and two touchdowns. But all but 33 of those yards came in the second half with Ryan already in command.
Ryan led 30-7 at halftime. Bowman put the game well out of reach in the third quarter with touchdown catches of 15 and 47 yards.
“[Cooper] is really good, but our defense has a tendency to rise to the occasion,” coach Henigan said. “They got some yards, but it’s about getting some big stops at key times. Offensively, we did some good things; it just took us a while to get going.”