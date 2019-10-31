Tyreke Davis prepared for a return to his roots this fall by focusing on his diet and altering his workout routine to put on muscle.
The North Texas junior also ran. Not quite Forest Gump-level running, but he put in a ton of miles.
Davis was a linebacker when he arrived at UNT and returned to the position this fall after playing the nickel spot, a hybrid safety-linebacker position, last season.
The former Ryan standout needed to put on good weight to prepare for the move and wanted to ensure it was the right kind of weight.
That’s where the running came in.
“I put the right things in my body, lifted heavy and ran,” Davis said. “I wanted to make sure I didn’t become a big blob. I wanted to be able to run at this weight.”
Davis is getting around just fine after putting on 20 pounds to reach 212 and is playing a key role for UNT heading into its homecoming game on Saturday against UTEP.
The Mean Green lost several of their key playmakers on defense to graduation after last season and have seen Davis help fill that void. He has quietly racked up team highs in both tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (3.5).
Davis is also tied with safety Khairi Muhammad for third on the team with 49 tackles.
That’s exactly the type of production UNT was hoping for after it shifted Davis from nickel and paired him with KD Davis at linebacker.
The pair has helped fill the void that was left when UNT lost both E.J. Ejiya and Brandon Garner to graduation after last season.
“Tyreke has done well with the transition,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “Those young linebackers have made a lot of plays for us. They have some strengths we haven’t had in the past and weaknesses we haven’t had in the past.”
Davis’ speed is among his best assets as a player. He credited strength coach Zack Womack and his staff, as well as nutritionist Charles Ashford, for helping him maintain his speed while putting on the weight necessary to handle to physical challenges that go along with racking up tackles on the college level.
Davis is still small for a linebacker but is finding a way to make an impact for UNT.
“I know the game plan and use my speed and technique,” Davis said of how he excels at his size.
That speed makes Davis a good fit for UNT’s 3-3-5 scheme.
“Tyreke is like a heat-seeking missile and loves to play physical,” UNT nose tackle Dion Novil said. “He’s fast and isn’t afraid to hit someone.”
Those attributes made Davis a good fit at the nickel spot as well last season, when he finished with 50 tackles while starting 10 games.
Davis built on that performance in the offseason not only as a player but also as a leader for UNT’s defense. He was named to the Mean Green’s leadership council before the season began.
“He’s not really a vocal guy but leads by example and does the little things right,” Novil said.
Having a Denton native not only play but thrive at UNT has done the program a world of good, as it looks to build a pipeline in a city that produces a host of talented players annually.
Davis was highly regarded when he came to UNT as part of the Mean Green’s 2017 recruiting class.
He’s done everything UNT has asked of him since while playing multiple positions in addition to contributing on special teams.
Now Davis feels like he’s back home again at linebacker.
“It felt like being back to my old spot,” Davis said. “I played linebacker in high school. That is where I thought I would play in college. Transitioning back over felt more comfortable for me and it was best for the team.”