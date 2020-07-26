Keithian “Bear” Alexander, a 4-star recruit who has offers from the likes of Ohio State, Texas, Clemson and LSU, tweeted on Sunday that he has found a new home for his final two seasons of high school.
Alexander, a junior defensive tackle, tweeted that he will be attending Ryan this fall and included a caricature of himself wearing a Raider uniform. Alexander was previously at Terrell and Dallas Skyline.
Alexander has been hinting on Twitter for weeks that he is coming to Ryan, and his presence would instantly create an embarrassment of riches for an already-loaded Ryan team. The Raiders finished 15-1 last year and lost in the Class 5A Division I title game. Nearly that entire roster is back. They have five players who have already committed to Division I programs, four on defense.
A few of those names include Texas commits Billy Bowman Jr. and Ja’Tavion Sanders.
While the addition of a prospect like Alexander would be a huge coup, Ryan coach Dave Henigan did not comment on Alexander’s potential enrollment.
According to Alexander’s profile on 247Sports, he played sub-varsity as a sophomore at Skyline after transferring during the offseason. He was named the District 8-5A Division II Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman at Terrell.