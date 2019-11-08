The Denton Broncos needed to score 12 points more than their opponent and win the football game Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex against Colleyville Heritage to make the state playoffs.
The Broncos came up short on both tasks, however, and their season came to end with a 36-3 District 4-5A Division I loss to the Panthers.
But if there was a silver lining for the Broncos (4-6 overall, 3-3 in district), it was in the progress the program made, including three wins the final six games, and going into the final regular season game with an opportunity to secure a playoff position.
“I cannot tell you how proud I am of this team and how hard they have worked to define our program,” said coach Billy Miller. “We found ourselves in the middle of a good game in the first half and we came out with an explosive play in the second half. This was like a playoff game for us. We knew we were going to have to play well tonight. It didn’t turn out, but we showed resiliency, especially over the last five games of the season.”
The Broncos, who last year were 2-8, will return the core of their team next season and Miller is optimistic the program is headed in a positive direction.
“We’re losing some talented seniors, but I saw a lot of our younger players grow up out there,” he said. “It’s been a tough couple of years, but the players, the coaches have all committed to getting this program back where it belongs.”
While Denton’s season came to a close, Colleyville Heritage (6-4, 5-2) will advance to the playoffs.
The Broncos could not have had a worse start, allowing a game-opening drive for a touchdown, then throwing two interceptions on consecutive drives to trail 9-0 midway through the first quarter. The Broncos crossed midfield just twice in the first half, with one drive fizzling out at the Heritage 44 on downs, and then missing on a 44-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the half on the only other drive to cross midfield.
Heritage led 15-0 to start the second half and the Broncos had their best drive of the game, taking the opening kick off for a 36-yard field goal by Daniel ReCalderon with 10:06 left in the third quarter. The Broncos defense came up with several stops but eventually, the Panthers were able to get their offense engaged, starting with a fingertip catch by Jagger Hebeisen on a throw from AJ Smith that resulted in a 48-yard scoring play.
The Panthers would add two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the contest out of reach. Denton was forced to attempt converting on fourth-down plays four times, converting just once.
The Panthers opened the game with a touchdown-scoring drive, getting on the board with Chase Allen’s 28-yard field goal.
Luke Mabe intercepted Denton quarterback Davian Guajardo on the next series and returned the ball to the Denton 16, setting up Smith’s 10-yard strike to Chad Turner.
Brayden Gerlich intercepted Guajardo on the next series, but the Panthers could not capitalize as Allen missed a field goal try.
But Allen would add two more field goals, from 42 and 25 yards, to push the Panthers to a 15-0 lead at halftime.
Colleyville Heritage 36, Denton 3
Coll. Heritage
12
3
14
7
—
36
Denton
0
0
3
0
—
3
CY — Chase Allen 28 FG
CY — Chad Turner 10 pass from AJ Smith (kick failed)
CY — Chase Allen 42 FG
CY — Chase Allen 25 FG
DN — Daniel Re Calderon 36 FG
CY — Jagger Hebeisen 48 pass from AJ Smith (Chase Allen kick)
CY — Trent Ayers 1 run (Chase Allen kick)
CY — Lindsey Hodge 1 run (Chase Allen kick)
CY
DN
First Downs
18
8
Rushing Yards
34-136
27-59
Passing Yards
178
107
Passing
15-26-1
13-31-1
Punts-Avg
2-33.50
5-36.20
Penalties
6-65
7-72
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — CY: Mason Murdock 13-54, Braxton Ash 7-38, Lindsey Hodge 4-28, Isaac Shabay 3-12, Luke Darwin-D’Eramo 1-4, Trent Ayers 2-3, Hodge 1-2, Chad Turner 1--2, AJ Smith 2--3, DN: Davian Guajardo 11-38, Terell Coleman 5-16, Le’Derrious Day 1-5, Crispen Wallace 1-3, Devin Barnett 1-1, Connor Shelley 7-1, Jarrell Choice 1--5.
Passing — CY: AJ Smith 14-25-1-165, Mason Murdock 1-1-0-13, DN: Davian Guajardo 13-31-1-107.
Receiving — CY: Chad Turner 6-64, Jagger Hebeisen 3-60, Isaac Shabay 4-40, Hogan Wasson 1-8, Braxton Ash 1-6, DN: Crispin Wallace 2-65, Lee Sutton 1-13, Richard Arizpe 2-9, Cortez Morris 1-8, Jarrell Choice 1-6, Alfonso Gomez 1-3, Connor Shelley 4-2, Crispen Wallace 1-1.