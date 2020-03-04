Cody Moore knew what he had to do when he woke up on Wednesday morning.
Braswell’s head coach had just been approved as Plano’s new head coach at a board meeting on Tuesday night, but Moore knew in his heart he wasn’t ready to leave the program he helped start in 2016.
In a 20-second video posted to Denton ISD’s Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, Moore told a room full of Braswell students that “there ain’t nobody else I want to coach. I’m here.”
Moore was then mobbed by Braswell student-athletes in celebration. Their coach was staying after all.
“Those 20 seconds in a nutshell are what I was leaving,” Moore said in a phone interview. “We have it so good here, and we’ve got it built. Our kids are the best kids I’ve ever been around. They work very hard and they do everything that we ask. You can’t take those kinds of things for granted.”
Moore had already tendered his resignation to Denton ISD. He told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday night that, “You put your heart and soul in something for five years, and it isn’t easy to walk away. It’s not just that. It’s really more about the relationships, the people, and certainly the players, that make it so difficult for a decision like this.”
Moore echoed those same thoughts on Wednesday.
“It’s what we needed to do,” Moore said. “It’s the right thing. It’s where I want to be with our kids and our community. I didn’t have a good feeling at all about it. And the right thing to do is say something. It’s the right thing for Plano and me, to say something and speak up.”
Moore guided the Bengals to a program-best 9-3 record in 2019. Braswell won a share of its first district title as well as its first playoff game.
In addition, Moore was also named the Record-Chronicle’s All-Area Coach of the Year. He is the only head football coach in Braswell history.
“After further consideration and talking to my wife, we’ve put so much into this, I’m just not ready to walk away,” Moore said. “That’s just the bottom line.”