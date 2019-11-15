You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
PROSPER — For at least the first half on Friday night, Hebron’s notoriously stingy defense looked every bit as advertised.
The Hawks held Guyer to just 17 points and 219 yards through the first two quarters, momentarily slowing down the Wildcats’ high-octane attack. That is, until Kaedric Cobbs took matters into his own hands.
Cobbs scored four of his five touchdowns in the second half, racking up 245 yards to lead Guyer past Hebron 50-30 in the Class 6A Division II Region I bi-district round at Prosper ISD’s Children’s Health Stadium.
“Our offensive line is something else,” Cobbs said. “We’ve got some monsters up there. When they get movement like that up front, it’s really easy for me. It’s one of those games where you take everything personal. It’s win or go home.”
The senior, who led Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A rushers in both yards and touchdowns in the regular season, took over the game down the stretch.
Cobbs scored on a 35-yard run with 4:01 left, breaking several tackles to put Guyer up 37-23. Less than two minutes later, he plowed into the end zone from a yard out to give the Wildcats a 43-30 lead.
Cobbs averaged 8.8 yards per carry, as Guyer rolled up 543 total yards, including 377 on the ground. Entering the game, Hebron had only allowed roughly 85 rushing yards per game.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (5) passes the ball for a first down during the second quarter of their game against Hebron on Nov. 15, 2019 in Prosper.
Kara Dry
“The best thing about Kaedric Cobbs is he was good when we started the year, but he gets better week by week,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “And that’s not good for our opponents.”
The Wildcats trailed 7-3 after the first quarter but took the lead on the first play of the second quarter.
Facing a fourth-and-3, Guyer dialed up a flea flicker, and Eli Stowers found Seth Meador streaking down the middle for a 34-yard score. That put the Wildcats up 10-7, and Guyer never trailed again.
“Every time we play Hebron it’s a war,” Walsh said. “We knew it was going to be that way. They have good athletes on the field. I’m really proud of where we’re at, but we have bigger things ahead of us.”
Those bigger things include a date with Cedar Hill in the area round at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23 at AT&T Stadium. Guyer has already played Cedar Hill once this season, knocking off the Longhorns 40-36 in Week 2 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium Prep Showcase.
Guyer 50,Hebron 30
Denton Guyer
3
14
13
20
—
50
Hebron
7
9
0
14
—
30
HR — Carson Harris 26 run (Brayden Beck kick)
DG — Erik Arellano 26 FG
DG — Seth Meador 34 pass from Eli Stowers (Erik Arellano kick)
HR — Brayden Beck 23 FG
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 5 run (Erik Arellano kick)
HR — Carson Harris 7 run (pass failed)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 10 run (Erik Arellano kick)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 5 run (kick failed)
HR — Carson Harris 4 run (Brayden Beck kick)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 35 run (Erik Arellano kick)
HR — Nick Frazier 75 pass from Carson Harris (Brayden Beck kick)