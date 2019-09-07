Guyer coach John Walsh and Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) celebrate after they score the go-ahead touchdown with seconds left in the fourth quarter against the Cedar Hill defense at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.
Guyer wide receiver Seth Meador (19) catches a pass from Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (5), while being chased by Cedar Hill cornerback Amarian Williams (9) at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (5) throws a pass to Guyer wide receiver Travis Romar (14), while being rushed by the Cedar Hill defense at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.
Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) crosses the end zone and scores a touchdown, while being tackled by Cedar Hill safety Brett Lynch (6) at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (5) celebrates with Guyer wide receiver Seth Meador (19) and Guyer running back Byron Phillips (27) after he (Stowers) scores a touchdown against the Cedar Hill defense at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.
Guyer wide receiver Seth Meador (19) carries the ball after he catches a pass, while Cedar Hill safety Dedryc Hutchins (3) attempts to tackle him at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.
Guyer coach John Walsh celebrates with his team after they score the go-ahead touchdown with seconds left in the fourth quarter against the Cedar Hill defense at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.
Jeff Woo
Cobbs racked up 217 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries — and none of his scores were bigger than his last.
On the Wildcats’ final offensive snap, Cobbs made a cut upfield and was alone with only one Cedar Hill defender to beat. For Guyer’s senior workhouse, scoring the game-winner was a surreal moment.
“I’ve never really had a play like that where it ends up being the winning touchdown with 15 seconds left on the clock,” Cobbs said. “Our linemen did a great job picking up the blitzing linebackers and the down linemen. I was one-on-one with the mike linebacker. I made him miss and was able to get in the end zone.”
It is the first time in 10 years that the Wildcats have started the season 2-0. The win is also Guyer’s first over Cedar Hill since 2010.
“It really shows that we’re here for the long run,” Cobbs said of the win. “We’re not here for these two wins [Aledo and Cedar Hill], specifically. We have a motto to win your assignment. That’s what we wanted to come out here and do every play. I think it just goes to show we’re a much more mature team and a [more] disciplined team than last year, and a better team than last year.”
The Wildcats overcame two fumbles and several missed opportunities in the red zone to come away with the victory. Guyer drove the ball into Cedar Hill territory three times but failed to come away with points.
The Longhorns scored on the final play of the third quarter when Corie Allen broke free for a 44-yard touchdown, giving Cedar Hill a 36-33 lead going into the final frame.
But it wasn’t enough, as Guyer made several critical plays down the stretch to secure the win.
“We didn’t score inside the red zone and we fumbled twice,” Walsh said. “I said, ‘If we can pull this out after that adversity, then we’re a lot better football team.’ [Our defense] gave us stops early on when we should have put it away and [the offense] failed them. If you took the defense from where we were last week to where we were this week, I think we’ve improved maybe not tenfold, but surely five-fold.”
