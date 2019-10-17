After knocking off perennial powerhouse Brock a few weeks ago, Pilot Point knew it would have a chance to claim a district title for the first time in 10 years.
Now, that opportunity has arrived.
The Bearcats (6-1, 3-0) will square off with Boyd (5-1, 2-0) on Friday night in a battle of the final two unbeaten teams in District 4-3A Division I.
"This one does have a little more at stake," Pilot Point coach Danny David said. "It does put you in the driver's seat to possibly be that district champion. But we don't want to put too much on one game. If we happen to not come out victorious, we're still in good shape."
If district title implications weren't enough, Pilot Point will be looking for a measure of revenge against Boyd.
The Yellowjackets beat the Bearcats 20-14 on their home turf last year.
Boyd is averaging 36.2 points this season, while its stingy defense is surrendering just 11.5 points a night. The Yellowjackets have used three different quarterbacks this year, who have combined to throw for 967 yards and 10 touchdowns.
"We're going to have to play very sound, disciplined football," David said. "If we have certain gaps, we're going to have to take the gaps we're supposed to. And when we get there, we have to break down and make good, sure tackles."
Pilot Point at Boyd
Where: J.G. Cartwright Field at Yellowjacket Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Pilot Point (6-1, 3-0 District 4-3A Division I), Boyd (5-1, 2-0)
What's on the line: A battle of the final two unbeaten teams in District 4-3A Division I, Friday's game between Pilot Point and Boyd will break the tie atop the league standings.
A win for the Bearcats would all but assure them a district title, especially since Pilot Point beat Brock on Sept. 27. If the Bearcats beat the Yellowjackets, Pilot Point would be a game up on Boyd and Brock in the standings with two games remaining. The Bearcats would also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with both schools.
Lake Dallas at Frisco Memorial
Where: Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Lake Dallas (1-5, 0-4 District 7-5A Division II), Frisco Memorial (1-6, 0-5)
What’s on the line: The lone two winless teams in District 7-5A Division II finally meet in Frisco Friday night with eyes on picking up a win. Lake Dallas has scored 63 points in four district games while Memorial has allowed 222 in five games, so something has to give.
After this meeting, the Falcons’ schedule immediately turns to Lucas Lovejoy and Braswell before ending with Lebanon Trail, so a win here could create some momentum before facing those two tough teams.
Argyle at Paris
Where: Wildcat Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Argyle (6-0, 2-0 District 7-4A Division I), Paris (4-3, 1-2)
What’s on the line: Argyle continues to dominate its opponents each week, and that stretch doesn't look to stop anytime soon with Friday's road game at Paris. Paris is coming off a 34-0 loss to Celina and has already lost to Melissa. Meanwhile, the Eagles have scored 62 or more points in each of their last three games, which includes a 63-14 win over Paris North Lamar last week.
Krum at Aubrey
Where: Chaparral Stadium
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Krum (0-6, 0-1 District 3-4A Division II), Aubrey (2-4, 1-0)
What’s on the line: Krum continued to struggle last week in a 37-7 loss to Bridgeport to open up District 3-4A Division II play. Not much has gone right for the Bobcats this year, and while Aubrey has flaws, the Chaparrals run game is devastating and can rack up yards in a hurry if Krum doesn’t come ready to play its best game of the season.
Aubrey, meanwhile, will try to improve to 2-0 in district play, which would help immensely in securing a playoff berth down the line.
Sanger at Paris North Lamar
Where: Paris North Lamar
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Sanger (1-5, 0-2 District 7-4A Division I), Paris North Lamar (0-7, 0-3)
What’s on the line: Coming off a bye week and a sluggish start to the season, Sanger has a chance to get back in the win column as it travels to winless Paris North Lamar.
North Lamar is coming off a 63-14 drubbing at the hands of No. 1 Argyle. The biggest question for the Indians is if they can get sophomore quarterback Rylan Smart back from concussion protocol. Smart was injured in a loss to Argyle two weeks ago. If Smart can't play, backup Tallyn Welborn would likely get the nod.
Bowie at Ponder
Where: Ponder Field
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Ponder (2-5, 0-3 District 4-3A Division I), Bowie (0-6, 0-2)
What’s on the line: Ponder has gotten off to a rocky start in a loaded District 4-3A Division I. The Lions have been outscored 176-28 in three district games against Boyd, Paradise and Pilot Point. Ponder has allowed 58.6 points per game during those contests.
The good news for Ponder is that Bowie has also struggled this season. The winless Jackrabbits have allowed 57 points per game in two district contests against Brock and Whitesboro.
Both teams are looking to stop the bleeding by grabbing a much-needed district win on Friday. Also, a win for Ponder would give them more wins than all of last season, a step in the right direction in coach Mike Bowling’s first year at the helm.
Midland Christian at Liberty Christian
Where: Warrior Stadium
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Midland Christian (4-3, 1-0 TAPPS Division I District 1), Liberty Christian (2-5, 0-1)
What’s on the line: Nolan Catholic snapped Liberty Christian's two-game winning streak last week, taking down the Warriors 41-14 to open TAPPS Division I District 1 play.
Liberty Christian will try to get back in the win column this week when the Warriors welcome in Midland Christian. The Mustangs are 4-3 overall and 1-0 in district, coming off a 56-7 win over Trinity Christian last week.