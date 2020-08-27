Pilot Point is coming off its best season in a decade. The Bearcats made a run to the region final last year where they narrowly lost to Brock.
Starting quarterback Jacob Pitts graduated and is now at Howard Payne. Leading rusher Javon Bruce also graduated, as did star linebacker Connor Lynch.
That trio was a major reason Pilot Point won its first district title since 2009 and finished the regular season 9-1.
Now, the Bearcats will have their hands full in Week 1 against Oklahoma powerhouse Plainview. The Indians went 11-2 last year and lost in the fourth round of the playoffs.
Pilot Point will turn to Max Hollar at quarterback to take over for Pitts, but will still need to answer some questions at running back and receiver.
Pilot Point vs. Plainview, OK
Where: Massey Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Pilot Point (0-0), Plainview (0-0)
Krum vs. Paris North Lamar
Where: Bobcat Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Krum (0-0), Paris North Lamar (0-0)
What’s on the line: Krum has a lot to prove after its second-straight 0-10 campaign last year. The Bobcats had a chance to win two games against Benbrook and Vernon, but came up short by a possession.
Robby Clark enters his second year as Krum’s head coach, and he will try to lead the Bobcats to their first win since Sept. 22, 2017. Over the past three seasons, Krum is a combined 1-29.
Sanger vs. Clifton
Where: Aledo High School’s Bearcat Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Sanger (0-0), Clifton (0-0)
What’s on the line: Sanger avoided its second consecutive 0-10 season last year after completing a second-half rally to beat Mineral Wells 50-38 in Week 4.
But the Indians were unable to build on that victory, and ended the year on a six-game losing skid. Sanger head coach Rocky Smart enters his second season at the helm and will try to lead the Indians to more than one win for the first time since 2017.
Clifton will be a tough task to kick off the season, however, as the Cubs went 8-4 before falling to eventual Class 3A Division II champion Gunter in the area round of the playoffs last year.
Ponder vs. Valley View
Where: Ponder Field
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Ponder (0-0), Valley View (0-0)
What’s on the line: Ponder posted its best record since 2017 last year, going 3-7 in head coach Mike Bowling’s first season. But the Lions only managed a 1-5 record in district play, missing the playoffs for the third-straight season.
Now, Ponder will be tasked with taking down a Valley View team that made an improbable run to the Class 2A Division II semifinal last year. The Eagles went 12-3 before falling to eventual state runner-up Post.