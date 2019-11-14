Pilot Point hasn't won a playoff game in five years, but that can all change Friday night when the Bearcats take on Tuscola Jim Ned in the Class 3A Division I Region I bi-district round.
After going 9-1 in the regular season, Pilot Point claimed the District 4-3A Division I title — its first since 2009. The Bearcats are riding a six-game winning streak and haven't lost since getting shut out by Gunter on Sept. 20.
Jim Ned finished fourth in the highly competitive District 3-3A Division I, with all three of its losses coming in league play.
Pilot Point is led by senior dual-threat quarterback Jacob Pitts, who has combined to account for 23 touchdowns and 1,935 yards passing and rushing.
Class 3A Division I Region I bi-district
Pilot Point vs. Tuscola Jim Ned
Where: Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Pilot Point (9-1), Tuscola Jim Ned (7-3)
What's on the line: Pilot Point has won its last six games and went undefeated in District 4-3A Division I en route to the league title.
Now, the Bearcats have their sights set on their first playoff victory since 2014. Standing in their way is Tuscola Jim Ned, a 7-3 team that withstood the gauntlet of perhaps the toughest district in Class 3A, which included Clyde, Eastland and state-ranked Wall.
Class 4A Division II Region I bi-district
Aubrey vs. Godley
Where: Bear Stadium at Fort Worth Brewer High School
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Aubrey (4-6), Godley (8-2)
What’s on the line: Aubrey will be playing in its fifth straight postseason under head coach Keith Ivy. After starting the season 1-4, the Chaparrals rebounded to win three games in league play, including last week’s thrilling 35-34 win over Bridgeport to grab the No. 3 seed.
Godley is coming off a 32-21 win against Hillsboro and has won five of its last six games. However, Aubrey has an advantage when it comes to strength of schedule.
Godley has only played two teams that finished with records above .500, and neither of those squads were in the Wildcats’ district. The Chaparrals have been battled tested this season with competitive games against Graham and No. 9 Iowa Park. Aubrey is hoping that valuable experience will propel them to the area round.
TAPPS Division I Area
Liberty Christian vs. San Antonio Antonian
Where: San Antonio Antonian
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Records: Liberty Christian (3-7), San Antonio Antonian (7-3)
What's on the line: Liberty Christian has a chance to puts its regular season struggles behind them and pull off an upset in the first round of the playoffs.
The Warriors have momentum after beating Trinity Christian in the regular season finale on Nov. 1. But this will be no easy task, as the Apaches have won three straight and are averaging 34.7 points per game.
TAPPS Six-Man Division I Area
Calvary vs Marble Falls Faith
Where: Groesbeck High School
Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Records: Calvary (6-3), Marble Falls Faith (6-4)
What's on the line: Calvary won its last three games of the regular season and now gets a chance to notch a first-round playoff victory.
The Lions ended the year 6-3 overall and averaged 50.4 points per game. Marble Falls Faith comes in with a 6-4 record and won its last two games of the regular season.