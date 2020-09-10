After beating Whitesboro 26-3 last week, the Aubrey Chaparrals are off to their best start in 10 years. Aubrey enters its Week 3 game against Gainesville 2-0, thanks in part to a defense that has yielded just 10 total points through two games.
Offensively, the Chaps’ rushing attack has been the catalyst for them averaging 40.5 points per game.
Gainesville, meanwhile, is coming off an 8-3 season that included a playoff birth and is looking to build on last week’s 14-0 shutout of Vernon. Although the Leopards rattled off seven straight victories to open the 2019 season, they stumbled in Week 1 with a 22-point loss to Caddo Mills.
Senior all-state defensive back Jackson Jennings leads Aubrey’s defense, which forced seven turnovers last week.
That defense will be put to the test against Gainesville’s ground game, which has averaged more than 300 rushing yards per night.
Aubrey vs. Gainesville
Where: Leopard Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Aubrey (2-0), Gainesville (1-1)
Krum vs. Farmersville
Where: Farmer Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Krum (1-1), Farmeresville (0-1)
What’s on the line:
Following a winless 2019 campaign and a string of 26 consecutive losses, Krum wasted no time getting into the win column in Week 1, beating Paris North Lamar 49-20.
But the Bobcats struggled last week, getting shut out by Hillsboro on the road. Now, Krum will try to get back on track when the Bobcats head to Farmersville.
In Week 1, the Farmers were routed by Emory Rains 70-20, giving up 725 yards in the process.
A win for Krum would propel the Bobcats over the .500 plateau for the first time in four seasons.
Ponder vs. Nocona
Where: Jack Crain Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Ponder (1-1), Nocona (0-2)
What’s on the line:
Ponder erased a 20-8 halftime deficit last week and forced double overtime against Wichita Falls City View, but came up short 36-34.
The Lions will try to get back on track this week when they travel to take on Nocona. These two teams have faced off twice in each of the past two seasons, with the home team successfully defending their turf in both instances.
Friday night’s game will be the rubber match.
In last year’s game, Nocona not only avenged its loss to Ponder, but did so dominantly in a 50-22 victory. This season, however, the Indians’ offense has struggled to find its footing, scoring just six points in each of its first two games.
Ponder returned quarterback Chase Taylor and running back Terrance Clark this season, leading to a Lions offense that has averaged more than 38 points per game through the first two weeks of play.