The Chaparrals are off to their first 3-0 start in 10 years, and after last Friday’s 52-21 throttling of Kaufman, they’re beginning to look like playoff contenders.
Through three games, Aubrey has racked up 133 points, good for an average of 44.3 points per game. Defensively, the Chaps have yielded just 31 points to its opponents.
Terrell, after opening the season with a one-sided shutout win over Wills Point, has struggled to get back in the win column the past two weeks, losing to both Kilgore and Chapel Hill. While Terrell has struggled the past few seasons, the offense does appear to be turning a corner, scoring 53 points against Wills Point in the opener and then 42 this past Friday against Chapel Hill.
As for the Chaps, a dominant rushing attack, which produced 514 yards on the ground against Kaufman, coupled with a smothering defense has Aubrey seeking its first 4-0 start since the 2009 season.
Aubrey vs Terrell
Where: Chaparral Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Aubrey (3-0), Terrell (1-2)
Pilot Point vs Gunter
Where: Prosper ISD’s Children’s Health Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Pilot Point (2-0), Gunter (2-1)
Coming off a bye week, Pilot Point will try to build on a 2-0 start, but a familiar foil awaits them Friday night. The Gunter Tigers have owned this series the past few seasons, outscoring the Bearcats 126-32 in that time.
Last season, the 12-2 Bearcats suffered just one regular-season loss — a 35-0 shutout at the hands of eventual Class 3A Division II champion, Gunter. But with junior running back Ish Harris in the backfield, the Bearcats are hoping for a very different outcome in 2020. In their Week 2 win against Fort Worth Castleberry, Harris rushed for more than 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 17 carries.
The Tiger defense, meanwhile, will look to continue its stretch of dominance in this series over the past two seasons, having held Pilot Point scoreless in both outings. In their two wins this season, Gunter has given up just 17 combined points. The Tigers’ 34-21 loss to Pottsboro in Week 2 served as the most points they’ve allowed in a game in three seasons since their playoff loss to Newton in 2017.