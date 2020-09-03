Argyle and Texarkana Pleasant Grove will clash on Friday night in what is without question the marquee matchup across Texas.
The Hawks have won state titles in two of the past three years, including last season’s Class 4A Division II championship. Pleasant Grove has played in the title game each of the past three seasons.
Argyle, meanwhile, has gone undefeated before falling in the region final to Waco La Vega the past two seasons.
Both sides feature a ton of talent on either side of the ball. Argyle’s explosive, high-octane offense can score at any moment, while Pleasant Grove’s defense has the ability to shut teams down.
Argyle beat Decatur 56-9 to start the season last week, while Pleasant Grove beat Nashville (Ark.) 55-14.
The Eagles have not lost a regular season game since 2015 and have won 47 consecutive regular season contests.
Argyle vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Where: Hawk Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Argyle (1-0), Pleasant Grove (1-0)
Krum vs. Hillsboro
Where: Eagle Field
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Krum (1-0), Hillsboro (1-0)
What’s on the line: Krum won its first game in nearly three years last week, routing Paris North Lamar to snap a 26-game losing skid.
Now, the Bobcats will try to build on that momentum when they travel to Hillsboro. The Eagles beat Anna 21-14 last week and are coming off a 4-7 campaign last year.
Trey Cook will lead Krum’s rushing attack again this week. He ran for three touchdowns against North Lamar.
Pilot Point vs. Fort Worth Castleberry
Where: W.O. Barnes Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Pilot Point (1-0), Castleberry (0-0)
What’s on the line: Pilot Point started its 2020 season with a statement win against an Oklahoma powerhouse in Plainview.
Quarterback Max Hollar threw for 147 yards and a touchdown in the victory, while also adding 100 yards and a score on the ground. The Bearcats will now turn their attention to a Castleberry team that went 7-4 last season.
The Lions lost in the first round of the playoffs to Brownwood, which eventually lost to Argyle in the third round.
Ponder vs. Wichita Falls City View
Where: City View Veterans Field
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Ponder (1-0), City View (0-1)
What’s on the line: Ponder impressed a lot of people last week when the Lions knocked off Valley View, which was a Class 2A Division II semifinalist in 2019.
Quarterback Chase Taylor ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in the win. Defensively, he racked up six solo tackles and one sack.
Ponder will now do battle with a City View squad that beat the Lions 47-6 last year. Ponder has not beaten the Mustangs since 2017, and the Lions have not started a season 2-0 since 2016.