After rolling Anna 45-7 last week to pick up coach Todd Rodgers' 200th career win, Argyle will now return home for a date with Carrollton Ranchview.
The Wolves are a lowly 0-4 on the season and are winless in District 7-4A Division I play. Ranchview has been shut out twice this season, including a 50-0 loss to Paris last week.
Argyle, meanwhile, has been as dominant as ever.
The Eagles are averaging 45.2 points per game, thanks in large part to the play of quarterback CJ Rogers. The senior has thrown for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns through six games.
Defensively, Argyle has only surrendered 35 points in two district games.
Carrollton Ranchview at Argyle
Where: Eagle Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Argyle (6-0, 2-0 District 7-4A Division I), Ranchview (0-4, 0-3)
Krum at Celina
Where: Bobcat Field
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Krum (2-3, 0-1 District 4-4A Division II), Celina (1-4, 0-1)
What’s on the line: Krum wasn't able to pick up a win in its District 4-4A Division II opener last week against Van Alstyne, as the Bobcats were routed 43-13.
The slate doesn't get any easier this week, as Krum will travel to take on Celina. Although the Bobcats are just 1-4, all four of Celina's losses against Argyle, Aubrey, Melissa and Paris have been decided by 14 points or less.
Krum has not won a district game since 2016.
Whitesboro at Pilot Point
Where: Massey Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Pilot Point (5-1, 3-0 District 4-3A Division I), Whitesboro (1-5, 1-2)
What’s on the line: Pilot Point had no trouble against Paradise last week, as the Bearcats dominated in a 44-21 victory.
Ish Harris was instrumental once again for Pilot Point, as he racked up 227 yards and three touchdowns on just 20 carries.
The Bearcats will now take on a Whitesboro team that has taken a step back this season. Whitesboro is just 1-5, with its only win coming against Ponder on Sept. 25.
Pilot Point, meanwhile, is undefeated in district play and 5-1 on the season, with its only loss coming against defending Class 3A Division II champion Gunter.
Ponder at Brock
Where: Eagle Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Ponder (3-3, 1-2 District 4-3A Division I), Brock (6-0, 3-0)
What’s on the line: Ponder couldn't get anything going on the road last week against Boyd, falling 14-0.
And for the Lions, it will only get harder this week.
Ponder now must hit the road and take on perennial powerhouse Brock, which is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A Division I. Brock has pummeled all of its opponents all season and has outscored district opponents 189-28.