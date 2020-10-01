Two of the top teams in Class 4A Division I will collide on Friday night as No. 1 Argyle opens District 7-4A play against No. 7 Melissa.
The Eagles are coming off their bye week after going unscathed through arguably the toughest non-district schedule in the state. Argyle knocked off Decatur, Celina, defending 4A Division II champ Texarkana Pleasant Grove and Waco La Vega, the 4A Division I runner-up last season.
Melissa, meanwhile, did not play last week after its game against Paris was canceled, but picked up the win due to 7-4A forfeiture rules. The Cardinals are averaging 58 points over their past three games, including a 65-point outing in their win over Stephenville on Sept. 18.
Argyle has won 50 consecutive regular-season games.
Melissa at Argyle
Where: Eagle Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Melissa (5-0), Argyle (4-0)
Lake Dallas at Frisco Centennial
Where: Toyota Stadium
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Lake Dallas (1-0), Centennial (0-1)
What’s on the line: Lake Dallas is coming off a 20-3 victory over Denton in its season debut last week.
The Falcons used a pair of touchdowns from quarterback Trevor Moon to power them to the win. He totaled 158 yards on the night, with 97 coming through the air.
Lake Dallas will now meet a Frisco Centennial team that lost its season opener last week against Royse City, 55-38. This is the final non-district game for the Falcons before they begin league play next Friday against Frisco.
Sanger at Vernon
Where: Lion Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Sanger (5-0), Vernon (0-5)
What’s on the line: Sanger will try to keep its undefeated record intact when the Indians visit the winless Vernon Lions.
Sanger crushed Venus 54-6 behind another stellar performance from running back Tallyn Welborn. Vernon dropped its game against Burkburnett last week and was shut out in the second week of the season against Gainesville.
A win for the Indians would move them to 6-0 overall. Sanger is off next week before opening District 4-4A Division II play against Aubrey on Oct. 16.
Krum at Venus
Where: Bulldog Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Krum (1-2), Venus (0-5)
What’s on the line: Krum has not played a game since Sept. 11 after Krum ISD canceled football for two weeks due to possible coronavirus cases.
The Bobcats lost to Farmersville 33-31 in Week 3 and did not play their games against Bridgeport or Nevada Community.
Krum will resume play on Friday against a struggling Venus team, which has lost its first five games. The Bulldogs were throttled by Sanger 54-6 last week.
Godley at Aubrey
Where: Chaparral Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Godley (3-2), Aubrey (4-1)
What’s on the line: After winning its first four games of the season, Aubrey struggled in a 50-28 loss to Caddo Mills last week.
The Chaparrals will try to get back on track Friday against Godley in their final game before 4-4A Division II play begins. The Wildcats are 3-2 and crushed Fort Worth South Hills 47-0 last week.
Aubrey opens district play on Oct. 9 against Celina.
Bowie at Pilot Point
Where: Massey Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Bowie (2-2), Pilot Point (3-1)
What’s on the line: The Bearcats knocked off Peaster 53-30 in their District 4-3A Division I opener last week behind a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Max Hollar.
Pilot Point’s signal caller racked up 134 yards passing and 257 yards on the ground to propel the Bearcats to the victory.
This week, Bowie comes to town sporting a .500 record. The Bearcats thrashed the Jackrabbits last season, picking up a dominant 67-0 victory on the road.
Peaster at Ponder
Where: Lion Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Peaster (3-1), Ponder (2-2)
What’s on the line: Ponder could never find its footing against Whitesboro last week, falling 22-6 in the 4-3A Division I debut.
The Lions’ offense will look to get back on track this week against first-year program Peaster, which fell to Pilot Point 53-30 last Friday.