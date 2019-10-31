Argyle just earned itself the inside track to the District 7-4A Division I title with a high-scoring 70-48 win over Melissa last Friday.
Now, they have a chance to solidify their dominating run with a win over the struggling Coyotes. Anna is coming off a 49-20 loss to Celina. A big question mark for Argyle is the status of running back Tito Byce, who appeared to injure his knee in last week’s win. If he cannot go, the Eagles have the luxury of a deep backfield led by Luke Farris, who rushed for 199 yards and four touchdowns last week. He also added a caught a touchdown.
Argyle at Anna
Where: Coyote Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Argyle (8-0, 4-0 District 7-4A Division I), Anna (4-4, 1-3)
Sanger at Melissa
Where: Cardinal Field
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Sanger (1-7, 0-4 District 7-4A Division I), Melissa (5-3, 3-1)
What’s on the line: Sanger has a chance to take advantage of a reeling Melissa squad that is coming off a rough loss to Argyle last week. But the Cardinals’ run game will not be easy to slow down. Even in the loss, the Cardinals amassed over 500 yards of offense and scored 48 points.
Sanger is coming off another loss, this time to Paris, and will be looking to avoid a winless run through district play.
Graham at Aubrey
Where: Chaparral Stadium
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Aubrey (3-5, 2-1 in District 3-4A Division II), Graham (4-4, 2-1)
What’s on the line: The Chaparrals clinched a playoff berth for the fifth consecutive season last week after losses from both Krum and Vernon. Now, Aubrey is playing for seeding in a competitive District 3-4A Division II.
This week, the Chaparrals will face off against Graham. Both squads are 2-1 in district play and in a tie for second place with Bridgeport. Aubrey got off to a slow start last week but battled back to keep the game within reach during a 21-6 loss at No. 9 Iowa Park. Graham’s lone district loss also came to Iowa Park, which beat the Steers 34-9 on Oct. 11.
Aubrey will need to limit its mistakes, something it has improved on from the beginning of the year, in order to pull out a victory in its most crucial game of the season.
Krum at Vernon
Where: Lion Stadium
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Krum (0-8, 0-3 District 3-4A Division II), Vernon (0-7, 0-3)
What’s on the line: Both Krum and Vernon enter Friday’s matchup without a win, so something will have to give.
The Bobcats and Lions have combined to be outscored 273-30 in six district games. Krum’s struggles in year one of Robby Clark have not been a secret, but he’s focused on instilling belief and culture to the program, and there’s an opportunity to finally get a favorable result before the season ends.
The Bobcats will have to go on the road in order to take the win, but Clark wants to build a tough and resilient program, and this is the first challenge in doing so.
Whitesboro at Ponder
Where: Ponder Field
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Ponder (3-6, 1-4 in District 4-3A Division I), Whitesboro (4-4, 2-2)
What’s on the line: The Ponder Lions will wrap up regular season play against the Whitesboro Bearcats before they enter a bye week in the final week of the season.
Whitesboro sits in fourth place in District 4-3A Division I, and a win will put the Bearcats in the driver’s seat to make the playoffs. The Bearcats will also have extra rest after coming off their bye week.
Brock handled Ponder last week to put the Lions’ playoff hopes in jeopardy. However, a win over Whitesboro would give Ponder an outside chance to make the playoffs. The Lions are also looking to win four games in a single season for the first time since 2016.
Trinity Christian at Liberty Christian
Where: Warrior Stadium
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Trinity Christian (0-8, 0-2 TAPPS Division I District 1), Liberty Christian (2-7, 0-3)
What’s on the line: Liberty Christian has lost three straight and will try to avoid ending the regular season winless in district play when the Warriors host Trinity Christian on Friday night.
The Trojans have yet to win a game this year, but only lost to Fort Worth All Saints by three, 31-28, on Oct. 18. Liberty Christian fell to the Saints 45-7 last week.
Calvary at Lucas Christian
Where: Lucas Christian
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Calvary (4-3, 2-2 TAPPS six-man Division I District 1), Lucas Christian (4-5, 2-3)
What’s on the line: Calvary got back in the win column with a narrow 38-34 victory over Heritage Christian last week.
Now, the Lions will look to make it two in a row when they travel to take on Lucas Christian. The Warriors have been shut out in their last two games.