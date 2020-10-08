Argyle started District 7-4A Division I play in typical Argyle fashion last week, throttling state-ranked Melissa 48-28.
The Eagles, now 5-0 overall on the year, will travel to Anna on Friday to take on a struggling Coyote team. Anna picked up a win by default last week when Paris forfeited, but lost two games in a row prior to that.
Argyle’s offense has been lights out all year led by quarterback CJ Rogers, who has thrown for 1,086 yards and 19 touchdowns.
With a win against Anna, Argyle coach Todd Rodgers would pick up his 200th career victory.
Argyle at Anna
Where: Coyote Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Argyle (5-0, 1-0 District 7-4A Division I), Anna (2-4, 1-1)
Frisco at Lake Dallas
Where: Falcon Stadium
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Lake Dallas (1-1), Frisco (2-0)
What’s on the line: Lake Dallas struggled in a 38-15 loss to Frisco Centennial last week.
Centennial rattled off 17 unanswered points to close out the first half as the Falcons committed several turnovers.
Now, Lake Dallas will have to get back on track quickly as District 7-5A Division II play begins against Frisco. The Falcons are in a nine-team district and have a tough test right off the bat against the Raccoons, who are undefeated and went 11-2 last year.
Van Alstyne at Krum
Where: Bobcat Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Krum (2-2), Van Alstyne (2-4)
What’s on the line: Krum picked up a 63-29 win over Venus last week in its first game back since shutting down for two weeks due to COVID-19.
Next up for the Bobcats is a date with Van Alstyne to begin District 4-4A Division II play. The Panthers narrowly fell to Bullard 34-27 last week and have given up at least 24 points in every game this season.
Pilot Point at Paradise
Where: Panther Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Pilot Point (4-1, 2-0 District 4-3A Division I), Paradise (3-2, 0-2)
What’s on the line: Pilot Point rolled Bowie 52-21 last week behind 184 yards and three rushing touchdowns from Ish Harris.
The Bearcats will now turn their attention to a Paradise team that is winless in District 4-3A Division I play. Pilot Point has only lost one game this season to defending Class 3A Division II state champion Gunter. The Bearcats lost that game 30-14.
Boyd at Ponder
Where: Lion Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Ponder (3-2, 1-1 District 4-3A Division I), Boyd (5-0, 2-0)
What’s on the line: Ponder bounced back from its district opening loss to Whitesboro with a 26-20 overtime victory over Peaster last week.
But the schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Lions, as they welcome in undefeated Boyd.
The Yellowjackets are a perfect 5-0, including a 2-0 mark in District 4-3A Division I play. Boyd is averaging 40.2 points per game this year.