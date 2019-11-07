Argyle can clinch the outright District 7-4A Division I title with a win over longtime rival Celina on Friday night. Meanwhile, a win for the Bobcats would create a tie atop the standings.
Naturally, Argyle would love to close this one out and build momentum for what could be a lengthy playoff run. Keep in mind, though, that anything is possible in this rival game. Celina is 4-1 in district and was responsible for handing Argyle its last regular-season loss in 2015. Celina also nearly beat the Eagles in last year’s playoff meeting.
But Argyle, which is averaging a whopping 53.7 points per game, should be more than up to the task.
Celina at Argyle
Where: Eagle Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Celina (6-3, 4-1 District 7-4A Division I), Argyle (9-0, 5-0)
Frisco Lebanon Trail at Lake Dallas
Where: Falcon Stadium
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Frisco Lebanon Trail (3-6, 1-6 District 7-5A Division II), Lake Dallas (2-7, 1-6)
What’s on the line: The Falcons hung with Braswell last week and even led at halftime before falling 38-31.
This week, Lake Dallas takes on Frisco Lebanon Trail in the regular season finale. Although the Falcons have been eliminated from playoff contention, Lake Dallas is hoping to end the season on a high note and go out with a win.
Iowa Park at Krum
Where: Bobcat Stadium
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Iowa Park (8-1, 4-0 District 3-4A Division II), Krum (0-9, 0-4)
What’s on the line: The Bobcats weren’t able to capture their first win of the season last week, falling to Vernon 28-21 in heartbreaking fashion.
Krum and Vernon were tied at 14-14, but the Bobcats were outscored 14-7 down the stretch. Now, the task of getting a win this season becomes exponentially more difficult in the Bobcats’ final game. Krum will have to knock off state-ranked Iowa Park, which has already clinched the district title.
Aubrey at Bridgeport
Where: Bull Memorial Stadium
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Aubrey (3-6, 2-2 in District 3-4A Division II), Bridgeport (5-4, 2-2)
What’s on the line: For the second year in a row, Aubrey and Bridgeport will face off in the final week of the regular season to determine who will receive the No. 3 and 4 seeds in District 3-4A Division II.
The Bulls will be looking to avenge last year’s loss to the Chaparrals that knocked them out of the playoff picture. Bridgeport is coming off a 50-29 loss to No. 9 Iowa Park last week, while Aubrey couldn’t recover from a slow start in a 38-21 loss to Graham.
The loser of Friday night’s game will most likely play Glen Rose in the bi-district round, while the winner will play whoever prevails between Hillsboro and Godley.
Anna at Sanger
Where: Indian Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Anna (4-5, 1-4 District 7-4A Division I), Sanger (1-8, 0-5)
What’s on the line: Sanger’s last chance to pick up a district win comes this Friday when it hosts Anna. The Coyotes are coming off a 35-6 loss to No. 1 Argyle while Sanger lost to Melissa 61-10. Head coach Rocky Smart has a young team that should improve tremendously this offseason, but a win in their final game would go a long way toward building momentum for next year.
Pilot Point at Bowie
Where: Jackrabbit Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Pilot Point (8-1, 5-1 District 4-3A Division I), Bowie (0-9, 0-5)
What’s on the line: Fresh off its bye week, Pilot Point now hits the road to take on a winless Bowie team in the regular season finale.
The Bearcats have already clinched the District 4-3A Division I title and will now try to cap an undefeated run through the league. The Jackrabbits should provide little resistance to Pilot Point’s goal.
Bowie has lost all five of its district games by 15 points or more and was beaten 71-6 by Brock. Pilot Point beat Brock 20-14.
Amarillo San Jacinto at Calvary
Where: Ryan High School
Time: 5 p.m.
Records: Amarillo San Jacinto (3-6, 1-4 TAPPS six-man Division I District 1), Calvary (5-3, 3-2)
What’s on the line: Calvary will try to end the regular season 6-3 and on a three-game winning streak when the Lions host Amarillo San Jacinto on Friday.
Calvary is coming off a 66-20 victory over Lucas Christian last week, while the Patriots lost to Lakehill 48-0.