DRC_Calvary Lions

After routing Faith Academy 54-6 in the TAPPS six-man area round last week, Calvary will now get one of its toughest tests of the year.

The Lions will meet Emery/Weiner, which is 9-1 overall, in the quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Saturday at Groesbeck High School. 

Emery/Weiner has won five straight games, recording shutouts in three of those wins. Calvary sports a prolific offense and has averaged 50.8 points per game this year. 

The Lions have won their last four games, scoring 54 points or more in their last three. 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

Recommended for you