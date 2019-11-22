After routing Faith Academy 54-6 in the TAPPS six-man area round last week, Calvary will now get one of its toughest tests of the year.
The Lions will meet Emery/Weiner, which is 9-1 overall, in the quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Saturday at Groesbeck High School.
Emery/Weiner has won five straight games, recording shutouts in three of those wins. Calvary sports a prolific offense and has averaged 50.8 points per game this year.
The Lions have won their last four games, scoring 54 points or more in their last three.