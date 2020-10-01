Coco Brown wasted no time introducing himself to the Saginaw Chisholm Trail defense Thursday night.
Denton’s running back broke off a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game — and his impact didn’t stop there.
Brown powered the Broncos’ offense all game, racking up three touchdowns to lead Denton to a 32-16 victory over Chisholm Trail.
“That’s always a great way to start,” Denton coach Billy Miller said of Brown’s opening run. “It’s just another example of a young kid stepping up, and we know we’ve got something special with him. We’ve got to do a great job protecting him and growing him.”
Brown ran for nearly 200 yards on the night, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career. He saw plenty of action throughout and even nearly recreated his game-opening score with a 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to extend Denton’s lead to 32-9.
The Broncos’ defense and special team units, meanwhile, created havoc for the visiting Rangers, forcing six turnovers, including four fumbles as Denton’s lead swelled to 26.
“In the first half the special teams were OK,” Miller said. “In the second half we got a bit lax and had some missed lane assignments on our kickoff. We’ve got some things to shore up.”
That “lax” play allowed Chisholm Trail to effectively flip the field with some solid returns, allowing quarterback Garrison Haskell to finally get the Rangers on the board on the first drive of the third quarter.
He added another touchdown on the ground late in the game after a Denton snap to its punter sailed over his head and was downed inside the Bronco 10-yard line.
“We talk so much about how much experience we have but when you really look at what our experience looks like, it still has a lot of maturity to go,” Miller said. “That’s the thing these kids are learning right now. Football is a 24-hour, 7-day a week thing. It’s not going out and picking and choosing when you get to make your plays.”
While the win might not have been as “complete” by the time the clock hit 0:00, Miller knows his team showed a lot of character in its response to a disappointing loss in the season-opener.
“That’s the rebound we were looking for,” Miller said. “We know we’ve got a better team behind that gold helmet than what we showed last week at Lake Dallas. We were frustrated with that and we knew we had to come back and have a strong performance.”
The win moved Denton to 1-1 on the season, with District 5-5A Division I play scheduled to begin next week against The Colony.