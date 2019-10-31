CARROLLTON — On Halloween night, the only fear Denton had was getting out of Standridge Stadium without suffering any suspensions.
Leading 39-0 with 15 seconds left, Newman Smith and a few Broncos broke into a scuffle that ended the game and had Denton rushing off the field. However, the feud could not overshadow the dominant showing from the Broncos (4-5, 3-3 in District 4-5A) in their 39-0 win over the Trojans (1-8, 1-5).
The win puts Denton at four wins, doubling the team’s total from last year, showing the success of new faces like running back Connor Shelley, and the new mentality of the team in 2019.
“We all played to our full potential for the whole game,” Shelley said. “We stayed focused, stayed encouraging each other, and that’s what led us to a dub. We’ve grown so much since last year. We have more potential and we’ve just grown and improved.”
It was another night where Shelley’s speed and vision haunted the opposing defense. He totaled 221 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, helping elevate the Broncos’ energy from the first possession.
The offense as a whole finished the contest with 512 yards and 22 first downs, showing the impact of quarterback Davian Guajardo and receivers Kevin Bell, Crispin Wallace, and Coree Hargrove, who all had touchdown receptions in the win.
“Connor has really blossomed over the past couple of weeks,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “Then Terell Coleman and Le’Derrious Day got meaningful snaps too, which bodes well for what we can do offensively. We were just excited to execute the game plan.”
While the offense thrived, the defense might have even more menacing. Denton held Newman Smith to merely 92 yards of offense, five first downs, and six rushing yards while forcing two turnovers.
The Broncos were able to get a push up front and storm the backfield time after time, sprouting more belief with every stop.
“The defense was able to gain confidence after hitting that stout Creekview offense in the mouth and they were able to come out and throw a shutout tonight,” Miller said. “I’m really excited about the way the defense is playing now. They’re practicing and playing hard and I’m very proud of the entire unit.”
It was a wire-to-wire win for Denton as they continue to hit their stride on both sides of the ball to close out the season. The Broncos will need a win over Colleyville Heritage next week to keep their playoff hopes alive, but performances like these show the steps the program has taken forward this season under Miller and his staff.
“The guys played with high energy from the very start,” Miller said. “We’ve grown up so much over the last month and one of the last pieces of the puzzle was understanding that our own energy was going to create positive plays on the field. They came out and did that tonight from the start.”
Denton 39, Carrollton Newman Smith0
Denton
7
13
13
6
—
39
Carr. N. Smith
0
0
0
0
—
0
DN — Connor Shelley 96 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Kevin Bell 29 pass from Davian Guajardo (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Crispen Wallace 37 pass from Davian Guajardo (kick failed)
DN — Connor Shelley 57 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Davian Guajardo 1 run (kick failed)
DN — Coree Hargrove 9 pass from Davian Guajardo (kick failed)
DN
SF
First Downs
22
5
Rushing Yards
49-355
22-6
Passing Yards
157
86
Passing
9-13-1
7-23-1
Punts-Avg
2-42.00
6-24.83
Penalties
11-75
4-40
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
1-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DN: Connor Shelley 19-221, Terell Coleman 14-68, Le’Derrious Day 9-48, Davian Guajardo 4-15, D Lewis 2-3, Crispen Wallace 1-0, SF: Corey Wyatt 10-22, Devin Peters-Teague 1-4, Kameron Harris 2--1, Luke Maternowski 7--1, Marshal Funches 1--4, Rocha Diego 1--14.
Passing — DN: Davian Guajardo 8-12-1-157, La’Travious Brice Manuel 1-1-0-0, SF: Luke Maternowski 7-23-1-86.
Receiving — DN: Coree Hargrove 2-52, Crispen Wallace 1-37, Kevin Bell 2-29, D Lewis 2-20, Sutton Lee 1-10, Terell Coleman 1-9, SF: 19 Kylen Woods 3-43, Marshal Funches 2-29, Destin Smith 1-9, Devin Peters-Teague 1-5.