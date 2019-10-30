There was a triumphant feeling for Denton after last week’s 30-22 win over Carrollton Creekview. It was a win that sent a surge of energy through the Broncos’ program, instilling faith and giving the team a chance to close out the year on a strong note.
Denton (3-5, 2-3 in District 4-5A) will look to win its second consecutive game for the first time since the start of the 2017 season. The Broncos face Carrollton Newman Smith (1-7, 1-4) on Thursday night once again at Standridge Stadium at 7 p.m.
“We’ve really started to come together over the last month,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “One thing we took from last week’s game was that, as our energy improved, our performance improved. We were doing so many good things early in the season, but the scores were so lopsided that we didn’t have anything tangible to show these kids.
"But over the last month, we’ve had some tangible success to show them, ‘This is how this plays out on the field.’”
That improvement has shown in both the run and pass defense. It has also been reflected in the scoreboard as three of the past four opponents have been held to under 30 points. Miller applauds the group’s consistency and perseverance.
“Last week was a huge momentum booster for us,” Miller said. “Playing against Edgar and Creekview, knowing they were going to be a downhill run team, it allowed us to really focus on the physical aspect of the game.
"We were able to take their performance on Friday and able to say, ‘This is the toughest test you’ve had this year, physically, and you rose to the challenge.’”
Newman Smith poses a similar challenge for the Broncos, being a run-first team, but out of more of a spread concept.
While the defense has stepped up recently, the Broncos will also need their stable of backs to come through once again, led by Connor Shelley and Terell Coleman. Wide receiver Crispin Wallace and quarterback Davian Guajardo helped Denton close out Creekview, and they’ll aim to have similar production this week as well.
As the regular season comes to a close, the Broncos are a win away from doubling their win total from last year.
Now, they’re prepared to rely on this newfound energy to get them over the finish line.
“We need to continue to bring energy and focus this week,” linebacker Christian Blakeney said. “It was the energy against Creekview, because in the first half we were excited to play, but it showed in the second half when we started playing faster and harder. We’ve gotten a lot closer as a defense as the season has wore on.”