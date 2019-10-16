Through six games, Braswell has solidified itself as one of the top Class 5A offenses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The Bengals are averaging 569.7 yards and 47.7 points per contest en route to their best start in school history at 4-2.
But Braswell's offense will be put to the test now more than ever on Thursday night, when the Bengals (4-2, 3-1) host Frisco Reedy (4-3, 3-2) in a key District 7-5A Division II matchup at Denton High's Bronco Field.
“They are extremely good on defense,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said of Reedy. “They present problems that we haven’t necessarily seen up until this point. They do a great job with their scheme, and on top of that, they tackle really well. It’s going to be a challenge for us offensively, and we have to understand that we’ll need to be patient on Thursday night.”
That patience will start with Braswell's quarterback Greyson Thompson.
The senior ranks third in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with 1,935 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.
One of his favorite targets on the outside, receiver Cam Smith, has totaled 649 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The junior, who holds offers from SMU and Tulsa, averages 14.1 yards per catch.
While a large part of its offense has come through the air, Braswell showed a balanced attack last week in the 65-26 win over Frisco Lebanon Trail. The Bengals rushed for a season-high 422 yards while amassing 685 yards of total offense.
Reedy’s defense, meanwhile, has allowed just 286.9 yards per game and is led by Navy commit Will Harbour. The middle linebacker anchors a physical Lion defense that is giving up just 23.3 points a night.
Offensively, Boston College commit Jalen Kitna leads Reedy's offense with 1,103 passing yards and five touchdowns. Kitna is the son of Jon Kitna, a former NFL quarterback who now serves as the quarterbacks’ coach for the Dallas Cowboys.
The Lions are the reigning 7-5A Division II champions and advanced to the quarterfinals last year. Reedy only returned two starters on offense and four on defense, but Moore said the Lions contain plenty of talent on both sides of the ball and have players that expect to win.
“They lost a lot, but they’ve kind of reloaded a little bit because they’re a good program,” Moore said. “They expect to play well. They have some really great players on that defense, and they play hard. I think it’s going to be a dang good football game.”
After three consecutive losing seasons, Braswell now finds itself with an opportunity to make a statement on Thursday night. With a win, the Bengals would remain in a tie for second place in 7-5A Division II with Denison and Lucas Lovejoy.
As the weather starts to get colder, there’s no denying that a different feeling surrounds the Braswell field house this season.
The Bengals are confident it’s their time to establish themselves as a legitimate playoff contender come Thursday night.
“When you lose so many games in a row like we have in the past, it does something to you,” Braswell offensive lineman Erick Cade said. “We’ve been down the dark road of having four-or-five game losing streaks, but this year is different. We approach every game knowing we have a chance to win, and I really believe we can do that from here on out.”