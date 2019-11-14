The Texas high school football playoffs bring another level of excitement and chaos to football fans around the Lone Star State. Regular season records are thrown out the window, and a new season is reborn.
The teams that peak in November and December will give themselves a chance to make an appearance at AT&T Stadium a week before Christmas for the ultimate prize.
After posting a historic 8-2 regular season, Braswell sees itself with the ability to be one of those teams.
The Bengals are arguably playing their best football of the season. In a year full of signature wins, none might have been more impressive than last week’s 48-17 victory over Denison at Munson Stadium to clinch a share of the program’s first district championship.
With an offense that averages 45.8 points and 519.2 yards per game and a defense that has given up just 22.8 points a game in the last five weeks, coach Cody Moore believes Braswell is equipped to make a deep playoff run.
The Bengals (8-2) will begin their postseason journey at 7 p.m Friday when they face off against the Corsicana Tigers (7-3) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
“It’s been an awesome atmosphere around the building,” Moore said. “The kids are excited, but they’re focused. They aren’t satisfied or complacent by any means. You want to be playing your best football this time of year, and I feel like we’re doing that.”
Corsicana is the No. 3 seed from District 7-5A Division II and last played a game on Nov. 1 when they lost to Ennis 30-21. The Tigers’ bye week fell on Week 11, so they will have an extra week of rest on Braswell.
Quarterback Solomon James leads the Corsicana offense with 1,791 passing yards and 22 total touchdowns, while Lane Fuentes anchors a dangerous and versatile wide receiving corps with 628 yards and five touchdowns.
Defensively, the Tigers showcases a stout defense that only relinquishes 18.4 points per game.
“They’ve got a lot of talent,” Moore said. “They’re big on the defensive line and their linebackers are some of the best we’ll play against all year. It’s going to present a challenge on both sides of the ball for us. We’re going to have to play really well, but we’re looking forward to it.”
Playing at C.H. Collins will give Braswell a sense of familiarity and routine, but Moore said he’s most excited about the opportunity to compete in a playoff game in front of the Bengals’ home crowd.
“We’re excited to play a playoff game in front of our fans,” Moore said. “Hopefully it’s a good crowd, and it’s the only thing that’s going on in Denton on Friday night. We’re just really looking forward to the opportunity we have ahead of us.”