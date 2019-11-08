DENISON — There was a different energy circling the tradition-rich Munson Stadium during pregame warmups before a crucial showdown between Braswell and Denison.
As both teams jumped around to music, Braswell coach Cody Moore gathered his team around and told them they were ready for the moment.
The Bengals wasted little time in proving him right.
Braswell forced two early turnovers and jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the opening 11 minutes en route to a 47-18 win over Denison, giving the Bengals their first-ever district championship.
“I don’t know that I have the words,” Moore said. “I was looking at our trophy case this morning, and it was just a little over two years ago that we won our first game. I’m just very proud of our program, and the two senior classes that came before have as much ownership in this as any of us.”
Braswell shared the district title with Frisco, which holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals. Therefore, the Raccoons will get the No. 1 seed while the Bengals will settle for No. 2.
Braswell will face off with Corsicana in the program’s first-ever playoff game next week at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, at a time and date to be determined.
The Denison defense entered Friday night relinquishing a mere 25 points per game. However, an explosive Braswell offense dismantled the Yellow Jacket defense with 534 total yards.
After fumbling on its first possession, Braswell scored on the next two drives on a quarterback sneak from Greyson Thompson and a 34-yard touchdown reception from Jacob Hernandez.
Right before the opening quarter expired, Braswell delivered a gut-wrenching blow when Thompson found junior Cam Smith for a 93-yard touchdown pass to put the Bengals up three scores.
Smith finished the game with seven receptions for 214 yards and a touchdown. The junior wideout who holds offers from SMU and Tulsa eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career.
“This feels amazing,” Smith said. “All glory goes to God. We put in the work to be in this position, and it just feels awesome to be a champion. But we still have the playoffs, and we’re not done.”
Thompson had an efficient night through the air, completing 13 of 20 passes for 327 yards and four total touchdowns. The three-year starter finished the regular season with 2,685 passing yards, surpassing last year’s total by over a thousand yards.
Meanwhile, the Braswell defense didn’t allow a single point through three quarters. Defensive lineman Braylen Butler forced a strip sack in the first quarter that was recovered by Evan Peterson. Peterson also intercepted a pass later in the half that was originally tipped by Ben Blackmore.
A defense that struggled during the first half of the season has found its footing recently. The Bengals have allowed just 22.8 points per game in the last five contests.
For a program that went 5-25 in its first three seasons, Friday night almost seemed like a dream as Moore was doused with an ice bath as the time expired. However, Braswell expected to be in this position when they took the field for the first time in early August.
“We have some of the most hard-working kids,” Moore said. “They work their tails off and fight. Tonight, they believed. In fact, they over believed, and that’s why we’re taking a trophy home.”
Braswell 47, Denison 18
Denton Braswell
21
0
14
12
—
47
Denison
0
2
2
14
—
18
DB — Greyson Thompson 3 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Jacob Hernandez 34 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Cam Smith 93 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DO — 0 safety, ball carrier tackled in endzone
DB — Tristan McClary 2 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DO — 0 safety, ball carrier tackled in endzone
DB — Jacob Hernandez 44 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Tristan McClary 2 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — 0 safety, penalty in end zone
DO — Lowellaus Bowman 38 run (Reece Stange kick)
DB — Arturo Ramirez 26 FG
DO — Asa Osbourn 10 run (Reece Stange kick)
DB
DO
First Downs
20
17
Rushing Yards
43-207
45-217
Passing Yards
327
170
Passing
13-20-0
13-31-1
Punts-Avg
2-46.00
7-41.71
Penalties
9-90
16-128
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
4-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DB: Cameron Lara 10-96, Ifesimi Yessuff 10-82, Jamerion Sanford 11-25, Tristan McClary 4-13, Team Stat 1--1, CJ Johnson 1--2, Greyson Thompson 6--6, DO: Asa Osbourn 17-108, Jadarian Price 12-55, Lowellaus Bowman 6-41, Caleb Heavner 7-14, Luke Kirkbride 1-0, Keleon Vaughn 2--1.
Passing — DB: Greyson Thompson 13-20-0-327, DO: Caleb Heavner 13-31-1-170.
Receiving — DB: Cam Smith 7-214, Jacob Hernandez 2-78, J’Kalon Carter 2-15, Jaylon Banks 1-14, Deuce Bailey 1-6, DO: Asa Osbourn 4-94, Jadarian Price 2-20, Luke Kirkbride 2-19, Stone Lemming 2-18, Keebler Wagoner 2-17, Keleon Vaughn 1-2.