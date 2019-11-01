You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
Lake Dallas entered Friday night’s game with Braswell as a heavy underdog. The Falcons have struggled throughout the course of the 2019 season and have racked up just two wins.
But that didn’t prevent Lake Dallas from playing with a chip on its shoulder during the first half on Friday night against the Bengals. The Falcons’ defense held the explosive Braswell offense to a touchdown in the first half and gave Lake Dallas a 10-7 lead going into the break.
After halftime, Braswell came alive and scored on every possession in the final 24 minutes to hold off Lake Dallas 39-31 on Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
“We missed a few shots early, which would’ve made a difference in how our first half went,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said. “We moved the ball well, but we didn’t convert our opportunities early on. We just weren’t executing real crisp, but we rectified that in the second half.”
During the first half, Lake Dallas ran the ball effectively and controlled the tempo of the game, which kept the Braswell offense — which entered the night averaging over 45 points per game — on the sideline. When the Bengal offense did step on the field, they struggled to gain any sort of rhythm due to a few dropped passes and missed scoring chances.
“We tried to slow the game down and limit the number of possessions for their offense,” Lake Dallas coach Michael Young said. “We also got a lot of three-and-outs, and we’re just now starting to kind of figure out how you do that as a team when offense and defense work together.”
Lake Dallas kicker Anthony Patti (2) high-fives his coach after he scores on a field goal attempt against the Braswell defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, November 1, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Lake Dallas running back Ike Onyekwere (8) lunges for extra yards, while being tackled by Braswell defensive back Dre Young (33) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, November 1, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Braswell running back Cameron Lara (8) carries the ball and avoids being tackled by Lake Dallas linebacker Patrick Wenger (33) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, November 1, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Braswell wide receiver JK Carter (2) lunges for a pass, while Lake Dallas defensive back Josef Taylor (11) attempts to break it up at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, November 1, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Braswell quarterback Greyson Thompson (11) throws a pass to a receiver, while being rushed by Lake Dallas defensive lineman Cayden Liston (48) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, November 1, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Lake Dallas wide receiver Jaden McGrew (1) catches a pass, while being defended by Braswell defensive back Mercedes Harrison (29) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, November 1, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Braswell quarterback Tristan McClary (12) celebrates with his teammates after they score a touchdown against the Lake Dallas defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, November 1, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Lake Dallas wide receiver Godwin Ugochukwu (29) catches a pass and scores a touchdown, while being defended by Braswell wide receiver JK Carter (2) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, November 1, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Jeff Woo
Braswell wide receiver Jacob Hernandez started the second half off with a bang, returning a punt 53 yards for a touchdown to give the Bengals the lead.
On the last play of the third quarter, Dre Young intercepted his third pass of the season in the back of the end zone to halt a Lake Dallas drive. One play later, Ifesimi Yessuff raced 80 yards to paydirt, and the stadium could feel the momentum starting to shift toward the Bengals.
However, Lake Dallas wasn’t done. The Falcons were down by 22 points with less than two minutes remaining before rattling off 14 unanswered points on touchdowns from Kobee Minor and Godwin Ugochukwu to make it a one-possession game.
After recovering the previous onside kick, Lake Dallas’ second attempt was unsuccessful as the Bengals recovered the high bouncing ball to refute the Falcons’ late surge.
Young expressed his appreciation for his players’ fight as the season nears its end.
“They’ve done what we asked them,” Young said. “I told them, regardless of the wins and losses, these guys are still setting an example of our program by how they compete. How they compete will build onto our future in the program, and they’ve done a good job of fighting all year.”
Braswell now sits in a three-way tie for first place in District 7-5A Division II with Lucas Lovejoy and Frisco. A win next week at Denison would clinch a share of the district title for the Bengals, and Moore said his team is excited for the upcoming opportunity.
“Any win is a good win in this district, regardless of the score,” Moore said. “We’ve got a chance to play for at least co-champions next week, so it will be an awesome opportunity. It’s a great atmosphere up there, and it’s a great team. We couldn’t ask for a better position to be in.”
Braswell 39,Lake Dallas 31
Lake Dallas
3
7
7
14
—
31
Denton Braswell
7
0
19
13
—
39
LD — Anthony Patti 42 FG
DB — Jacob Hernandez 30 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
LD — Trevor Lindsey 1 run (Anthony Patti kick)
DB — Jacob Hernandez 53 punt return (kick blocked)
LD — Ike Onyekwere 11 run (Anthony Patti kick)
DB — J’Kalon Carter 23 pass from Greyson Thompson (kick blocked)
DB — Tristan McClary 11 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Ifesimi Yessuff 80 run (conversion failed)
DB — Tamarian Turner 27 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)