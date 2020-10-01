A team can easily get discouraged when opening a season with a loss against an offensive juggernaut where a change in a few plays could have made a difference in the final outcome.
Not Braswell. Not head coach Cody Moore’s team.
In fact, it was quite the opposite following the Bengals’ loss to Rockwall. Instead, Braswell players immediately got back to work and turned their focus to their Week 2 opponent, Keller.
“They’re fired up and ready to play this week,” Moore said. “We try to move on from failure pretty quickly.”
Immediately following the game, Moore told his team there were plays to be made that were just simply missed, and he reiterated it ahead of Friday’s game as there isn’t a whole lot to change.
“Defensively, we misaligned that cost us pretty good,” Moore said. “Some of that is on us, some of that was what they did.
“Offensively, our inability to convert on third and fourth down was the big difference. We didn’t score a point in the last nine minutes”
But the approach remains the same for Moore and Braswell this week: Fix what they can and make decisions within the game based on what is given.
It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools, and it will also be Keller’s season opener.
Moore acknowledged not being very familiar with Keller, but said in the non-district slate, he doesn’t worry about the opponents more so than he does about his own team.
Keller is coming off a seven-win campaign in 2020 that included a trip to the playoffs. The Indians lost to Flower Mound in the bi-district round.
Braswell should encounter an entirely different game playing against Keller, which is more reliant on its ground game than Rockwall.
Moore emphasized that numbers are going to be different each week for players, including first-year starter Tristan McClary, who threw for 406 yards and had a hand in all six Braswell touchdowns last week to four different receivers.
“I felt like he thought he could have played better,” Moore said. “There was a decision or two early on that he wishes he could have back.”
Establishing momentum early in the game and in the season, though, will be key this week for Brawswell as it looks to avoid an 0-2 start.
“We don’t let the result of one game define our confidence,” Moore said.