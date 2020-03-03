The Braswell Bengals will have a new head coach roaming the sidelines next season.
Braswell head coach Cody Moore tendered his resignation and will be the next head coach at Plano pending board approval, Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence confirmed Tuesday night.
"[Cody] has submitted his resignation," Florence said. "Pending approval of the board tonight in Plano, he will be the new head coach at Plano."
Moore, who has been at Braswell since the school opened in 2016, led the Bengals to their best record in program history this past fall. Braswell finished 9-3 overall, winning a share of their first district title before going on to win their first playoff game.
In four seasons at Braswell, Moore compiled a 14-28 record, helping the Bengals get their football program off the ground. Moore was the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area Coach of the Year in 2019.
"We want to thank [Moore] for what he's done," Florence said. "He did a fabulous job. I'm so proud of him, and I wish him nothing but the best."
