Braswell wide receiver Cam Smith (1) celebrates after he intercepts a pass and scores a touchdown against the Corsicana offense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, November 15, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Inside the final five minutes of the game, Corsicana recovered an onside kick and threatened to cut Braswell’s lead to seven points with little time left on the clock.
On third-and-11 from the Bengals’ 12-yard line, the Corsicana quarterback threw the ball toward the corner of the end zone where he had completed two passes for touchdowns earlier in the game.
This time, he was not as successful. Braswell standout Cam Smith high-pointed the ball in midair for an interception and raced 103 yards to the end zone to cap off a 49-28 win over Corsicana.
“I just felt relieved,” coach Cody Moore said. “What a play by him [Smith] when we needed it the most. He’s been great for us all year long.”
Braswell’s win marks the first bi-district championship in school history while the Bengals also extended their winning streak to eight games.
“We faced some adversity tonight, and we made some mistakes,” Moore said. “We had to get ourselves out of a few jams, and I was really proud of how we were mentally tough in those situations. We handled it really well, and I’m proud of our kids for that.”
Quarterback Greyson Thompson completed 18 of 29 passes for 278 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns. Smith finished the night with seven catches for 108 yards and two scores.
Braswell coach Cody Moore gives his players high-fives after they score a touchdown against the Corsicana defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, November 15, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Braswell junior Jacob Hernandez has also emerged as a dangerous threat in the past couple weeks. Hernandez finished the night with 106 receiving yards and two touchdowns, making that four touchdowns in the last two weeks.
The Bengals’ defense forced five turnovers on the night, with four of those being interceptions by a much-improved secondary. Wayne Willis, Parker Moore, Ben Blackmore and Smith each had an interception.
They held the Tigers’ quarterback to a 42.8% completion rate on the night and made several goal-line stands to keep Corsicana from getting back into the game.
“I thought our defense played awesome,” Moore said. “We made a lot of mistakes in special teams and gave Corsicana a short field so many times, which really put our defense in a bind. And multiple times, we bowed our neck and got a turnover or made a defensive stand.”
Braswell got off to a sloppy start with costly penalties and two muffed punts within the first two-and-a-half quarters, allowing Corsicana to tie the game at 21 apiece on a 16-yard run from Damarius Daniels at the beginning of the third quarter.
The Bengals responded with 21 unanswered points during the next 12 minutes on touchdown receptions from Hernandez, Cameron Lara and a scoring run from Thompson to pull away from the Tigers.
Corsicana running back Anthony Young carried the load for Corsicana, carrying the ball 26 times for 194 yards and a touchdown.
Braswell will have a Week 1 re-match with Red Oak next week for the area championship. The Bengals will play on Saturday at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“We just keep believing,” Moore said. “We always believe we can get better. Our kids have a great attitude, and they come r
Braswell 49,Corsicana 28
Corsicana
7
7
7
7
—
28
Denton Braswell
7
14
14
14
—
49
DB — Cam Smith 4 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
CI — Anthony Young 39 run (Ethan Rodriguez kick)
CI — Drew Denbow 19 pass from Solomon James (Ethan Rodriguez kick)
DB — Jacob Hernandez 25 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Cam Smith 14 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
CI — Damarius Daniels 16 run (Ethan Rodriguez kick)
DB — Jacob Hernandez 6 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Cameron Lara 30 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Greyson Thompson 5 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
CI — Savion Miller 24 pass from Solomon James (Ethan Rodriguez kick)
DB — Cam Smith 100 interception return (Arturo Ramirez kick)
CI
DB
First Downs
19
19
Rushing Yards
37-249
38-127
Passing Yards
208
278
Passing
15-35-4
18-29-0
Punts-Avg
5-25.80
3-33.33
Penalties
7-70
8-54
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
3-2
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — CI: Anthony Young 26-194, Damarius Daniels 6-45, Lane Fuentes 1-6, Solomon James 3-2, Eric Dickson 1-2, DB: Cameron Lara 17-90, Jamerion Sanford 10-20, Ifesimi Yessuff 2-17, Greyson Thompson 7-3, Tristan McClary 2--3.
Passing — CI: Solomon James 15-35-4-208, DB: Greyson Thompson 18-29-0-278.
Receiving — CI: Qua Chambers 4-67, Drew Denbow 3-57, Anthony Young 3-37, Savion Miller 2-32, Damarius Daniels 2-10, Lane Fuentes 1-5, DB: Cam Smith 7-108, Jacob Hernandez 7-106, Cameron Lara 1-30, Jaylon Banks 2-25, J’Kalon Carter 1-9.
eady to work every day. They’re committed to getting better, they believe in themselves and it’s fun to watch.”