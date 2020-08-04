Braswell announced changes to its 2020 football schedule via Twitter on Tuesday morning.
The Bengals will now open the season against Rockwall on Friday, Sept. 25. Braswell was originally scheduled to play Mesquite Horn in Week 1, but Horn is located in Dallas County, which has stringent COVID-19 restrictions.
Dallas County has ordered the closure of public schools through Labor Day.
The Bengals were also slated to play Sachse in Week 3, but now have Richardson Pearce on the schedule for Thursday, Oct. 8.
Braswell's other two remaining non-district games — Keller in Week 2 and Haslet Eaton in Week 4 — remain unaffected.
After realignment placed the Bengals in Class 6A back in February, Braswell landed in District 5-6A with Guyer, Allen, Prosper, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Little Elm. The Bengals went 9-3 last season, winning a share of their first district title and first playoff game in program history.
Argyle coach Todd Rodgers, meanwhile, confirmed at his team's first practice on Monday morning that the Eagles' Week 1 game had been changed.
Instead of playing in the Tom Landry Classic to open the season, Argyle will now host Decatur in Week 1. The two schools, which many consider to be rivals, have not played since they were in the same district in 2017.
Argyle won that game 62-21.