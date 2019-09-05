The Braswell Bengals entered this season with high expectations, but few people expected Braswell to dismantle then-No.17 Red Oak by 21 points last week to capture the signature victory this program has searched for.
Despite earning its biggest win in program history, Braswell coach Cody Moore said his team has already pressed the reset button for the Bengals’ Week 2 matchup with the Burleson Elks.
“We really don’t feel any different this week than last week,” Moore said. “When Sunday rolled around, I don’t think we were really concerned with what happened against Red Oak. I think our guys went out there expecting to win, and we’ve got to have that mentality every week.”
Burleson is coming off an exciting win of its own. The Elks took down Copperas Cove 41-38 on the road after first-year quarterback Blake Myers executed a near flawless two-minute drill that led to the game-winning touchdown pass with 10 seconds left.
“You don’t go down there and beat those guys unless you’re doing a lot of good things,” Moore said of Copperas Cove. “For Burleson to go down there and beat them at home says a lot about their team.”
Myers is the heart and soul of the Elks’ offense. The dual-threat quarterback combined for 323 yards and three touchdowns to lead Burleson to a 1-0 start.
“He’s a playmaker,” Moore said. “He’s a dual-threat guy who can throw it and run it well. We’re going to have to keep him bottled up if at all possible.”
Braswell will look to a revamped offensive unit to lead the way against Burleson. After huddling the first three seasons under Moore, the Bengals sported a no-huddle offense that kept Red Oak on its heels.
It only took two minutes for Braswell to strike for its first touchdown of the season, and the Bengals led 14-0 before the halfway point of the opening quarter. Braswell finished the first half with 65 snaps, something Moore has never done in his career.
“You have to be in shape to play at the speed our offense plays at,” Moore said. “Our ability to execute and play up-tempo early in the game was key.”
Braswell has the chance to accomplish another first for its program this Friday. Through their first three seasons, the Bengals have never won a road game.
With a team that looks poised to make a run, this could be the week Braswell wins its first game away from the confines of C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
“It’s a lot easier to get on the bus and drive to Collins, rather than getting on a hot bus and making a long road trip,” Moore said. “How we handle this week will say a lot about where we are as a team right now.”