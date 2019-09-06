BURLESON — Earlier in the week, Braswell coach Cody Moore said his team needed to clean up the penalties and limit big plays to become the sound team that the Bengals want to become.
The Bengals failed to do that during Friday night’s 42-30 loss to Burleson after committing 18 penalties that resulted in 171 yards. In addition, Burleson scored two 85-yard touchdowns and added another long score from 49 yards out.
Braswell finished the night with 539 total yards of offense and outgained Burleson by 137 total yards. The Bengals also finished with seven more first downs than the Elks, but the costly penalties proved to be too much to overcome for the road team.
“I think there were three or four instances where we stopped them on third down but got called for a penalty,” Moore said. “Those are just momentum killers. I thought we played great in the second half on defense, except for penalties. That’s on us and it starts with me, so we’ll get those fixed.”
In total, there were 27 total penalties assessed for 275 yards between the two teams, which doesn’t include penalties that were declined.
Despite the critical mistakes, Braswell kept themselves within striking distance heading into the fourth quarter.
Trailing Burleson 42-30 with just over five minutes to play, the Bengals recovered an onside kick and drove it to the Burleson two-yard line before a fumble in the end zone ended all chances of the Bengals’ comeback.
Burleson quarterback Blake Myers made his second career start against the Bengals and continued his torrid start to the season with 249 passing yards and four combined touchdowns. He got the Elks off to a fast start with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Aswan Bonner for the game’s first score.
The Braswell offense did not get off to the start they were looking for. Through the first three possessions, the Bengals totaled 21 yards of offense and failed to gain a first down.
“We just weren’t executing early on,” Moore said. “To give them credit, they played us a little bit different and they weren’t going to give up big plays. It took us a little bit to get going, but I was never worried about us moving the ball or scoring points.”
The Bengal offense started to fire up in the second quarter, with juniors Jacob Hernandez and J’Kalon Carter each hauling in a touchdown pass from quarterback Greyson Thompson.
Tristan McClary also had an outstanding offensive performance for the Bengals. The Braswell utility player caught two touchdowns in the second half and finished the night with a team-high 104 yards.
Braswell begins district play next week with a home game against Frisco, and Moore said he is confident his team will rebound from this week’s loss.
“I feel good about our entire team,” Moore said. “I mean, it’s just simple things. You can’t go on the road against a good team and make that many penalties and extend drives for them. It’s like we kept giving them an extra possession.
“But it’s okay for now because this wasn’t a district game. We’ll move on and get better from this.”