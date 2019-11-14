Throughout the season — and over the past decade — there hasn't been much mystery surrounding Guyer's offensive gameplan.
The Wildcats are going to spread defenses out, run the ball and dare their opponent to stop it. So far this year, no one has had much luck.
In 10 games, the Wildcats are averaging 304 yards per night on the ground and boast the top offense among Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A schools.
Hebron will be the next team that tries to slow down Guyer's vaunted attack, as the Hawks meet the Wildcats in the Class 6A Division II Region I bi-district round at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Prosper ISD's Children's Health Stadium.
"Hebron excels at two components you need to make a long run in any level of football," Guyer coach John Walsh said. "They play great run defense and they run the football well. They control the clock and get off the field. They make a lot of teams go to the air because they defend the run so well."
Hebron (8-2) only gives up roughly 85 yards per game on the ground. Defensively, the Hawks have limited teams to just 251.7 total yards and 18.5 points per game.
Guyer (9-1), meanwhile, has averaged 528.7 yards and 46.6 points per game. Kaedric Cobbs is the motor behind the Wildcats' prolific offense, and leads Dallas-Fort Worth 6A rushers with 1,571 yards and 27 touchdowns.
"Something's gotta give," Walsh said. "We're pretty good at putting the ball in the running back's belly and utilizing the quarterback run, and they're pretty good at stopping it. It'll be an interesting matchup. It's really strength on strength the whole game."
Hebron is led on defense by Michigan State commit Darius Snow, a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. The 6-0, 215-pound safety is the backbone of the Hawks' defense, and someone Walsh knows the Wildcats must account for.
"He is a box safety," Walsh said of Snow. "He's got the best job in football. If the tight end blocks, he just goes see ball, kill ball. If he sees pass, he can just go rob whatever route he wants to."
Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers will be the one tasked with making sure Snow doesn't wreak havoc.
The Texas A&M commit has protected the ball well this season and has thrown for 2,096 yards and 25 touchdowns against just three interceptions. But Walsh believes Stowers' legs could be the X-factor.
"I think our quarterback run game in the playoffs separates us from a lot of people," Walsh said. "Honestly, we haven't used it the past month. We've kind of been saving the tread on the tires for Eli, but he knows he's going to be locked and loaded, and ready to go.
"Some of our best plays are when you cover everybody and protection breaks down. Because then, that cat is gone. Sometimes a broken play can be a great play."
Guyer and Hebron are no stranger to meeting in the postseason.
The two teams have squared off twice before, each time in the bi-district round and each time with the Wildcats coming out on top. The winner of Friday's game will advance to the area round and play the winner of Cedar Hill and Richardson Pearce.
Guyer has won its last five games by a margin of 227-46.
"I hope our defense gets them off the field, and I hope we don't look any different than we've been looking," Walsh said. "But [Hebron] is going to be more challenging, that's for sure."