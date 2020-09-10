Nearly 24 hours before his team was set to play Gainesville, Aubrey coach Keith Ivy got an unexpected phone call.
A member of Gainesville’s football program had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Leopards to cancel the game.
Ivy immediately started working the phones to try and find another opponent for Aubrey to play.
Eventually, he found Kaufman, which was searching for a game of its own after Kaufman’s originally-scheduled opponent, Henderson, had a high number of coronavirus cases in its district.
“It’s crazy,” Ivy said. “We’re trying to put together a scouting report and break video down right now to get ready for tomorrow.
“[We’ve got] 24 hours to change all this stuff.”
According to The Dallas Morning News, Kaufman decided to not play its game with Henderson because it was concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Henderson ISD. The Lions (0-2) have dropped the first two games of their season to Lindale and Tyler Chapel Hill.
Aubrey, meanwhile, is off to its best start in 10 years. The Chaparrals are 2-0 after routing Burkburnett in Week 1 and knocking off Whitesboro 26-3 last Friday.
Kickoff for Friday night’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Lions Stadium.
It is the first time this season that a Denton-area team has been forced to change its opponent due to COVID-19.
“We’re just trying to provide for our kids,” Ivy said. “We feel like they deserve an opportunity to still play tomorrow. We want to continue to play and improve our game. We’re excited about the opportunity and are thankful we were able to find another school that needed a game. We’ll load up tomorrow and get after it.”