WHITESBORO — Keith Ivy knew coming into Aubrey’s Week 2 game against Whitesboro that nothing was going to come easy.
The Chaparrals’ coach was just 1-5 against the Bearcats in their previous six meetings and didn’t pick up his first victory against Whitesboro until last year.
But perhaps more importantly, Friday night’s game presented Aubrey with an opportunity to accomplish a feat it had not done in 10 years — start the season 2-0.
“We were talking about this all week,” Aubrey defensive back Trenton Hardin said. “It was one of our sources of motivation.”
Hardin and the Chaparrals’ defense used that motivation to overcome 20 penalties that resulted in 137 yards, as Aubrey forced seven Whitesboro turnovers in a 26-3 victory.
The Chaparrals scored two defensive touchdowns, including an interception that Hardin ran back 90 yards for a score in the waning moments.
“Our defense did an outstanding job,” Ivy said. “They played lights out. To hold them to three points, it was a bend but don’t break. We had some big turnovers in there. Our defense sparked us, to be honest. They carried us today. “
Aubrey held Whitesboro to just 111 total yards, recovering five fumbles and intercepting two passes.
Jett Runion scored the Chaparrals’ other defensive touchdown, running a fumble back 15 yards after Aubrey disrupted a screen pass before it developed. Runion’s score gave the Chaparrals some much-needed cushion, extending their lead to 19-3 with under eight minutes left.
“They just picked it up,” said Ivy of Aubrey’s defense. “They knew our offense was struggling at times, and it had a lot to do with penalties and things like that. Our defense just stepped up and played and took control of the game.”
After Whitesboro took an early 3-0 lead on a 36-yard field goal, Aubrey scored one of its only two offensive touchdowns on the game when J.J. Cooke found the end zone from 26 yards out.
Cooke hit a massive seam up the middle and ran untouched to put the Chaparrals up 6-3.
For the next two quarters, penalties and miscues bogged the game down, as neither side was able to do much offensively.
Aubrey eventually capitalized on one of Whitesboro’s five fumbles, as Martavious Hill scored from seven yards out to give the Chaparrals a 12-3 lead late in the third quarter.
“Our offense was struggling a little bit, but they’re going to get it fixed,” Hardin said. “Our defense, it’s important to get that ball back so our offense is in a position to score. I think our defense played great today.”
Through the first two weeks, Aubrey has only surrendered 10 points. The Chaparrals’ defense has allowed just 292 yards combined in two games, and they are a major reason Aubrey is 2-0 for the first time in a decade.
“I’m extremely proud of our coaching staff and these young men, especially after everything they’ve been through,” Ivy said. “They are tough, resilient young men. I love them to death. To be 2-0 for the first time since I’ve been here in seven years is awesome.”
Aubrey 26, Whitesboro 3
Aubrey 6 0 6 14 — 26
Whitesboro 3 0 0 0 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
WB: Jorge Montes 36 field goal
AU: J.J. Cooke 26 run (kick failed)
AU: Martavious Hill 7 run (kick failed)
AU: Jett Runion 15 fumble return (Parker Stonecipher kick)
AU: Trenton Hardin 90 interception return (Parker Stonecipher kick)
TEAM STATS
AU WB
First Downs 10 9
Rushing Yards 38-205 30--39
Passing Yards 65 150
Passing 2-11-0 15-29-2
Punts-Avg 5-25.4 6-35.3333
Penalties 20-137 6-35
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 6-5
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — AU: J.J. Cooke 9-77, TD; Jackson Jennings 6-43; Braylon Colgrove 11-25; Jacob Holder 5-17; Jaxon Holder 3-16; Martavious Hill 2-14, TD; Nate Britten 1-11; James Perry 1-2. WB: Devon Price 9-17; Jacob Smith 1--2; Greyson Ledbetter 6--4; Jake Hermes 12--48.
Passing — WB: Jake Hermes 14-27-1-140; Jacob Smith 1-1-0-10; Naglestad Torran 0-1-1-0.
Receiving — AU: Jett Runion 1-39; Trenton Hardin 1-26. WB: Devon Price 4-70; Sean Schares 5-54; Jace Sanders 2-11; Jake Hermes 1-10; Jacob Smith 2-9; Greyson Ledbetter 1--4.