Football is back in Aubrey, and a sense of normalcy is more present than ever.
What the Chaparrals want now is a win to tie it all together.
They’ll get that chance at 7 p.m. on Friday when they host Burkburnett at Chaparral Stadium in the season opener. It’s the first meeting in five years between the two programs.
“We haven’t played Burkburnett in a few years, but when we have, they’ve been good games,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “They’ve traditionally been a really good football team, and we’ll expect nothing less this time, too. It should be a hard-fought game.”
Ivy didn’t mince words when he said it has felt like an eternity getting to game week. The COVID-19 pandemic has created so much havoc that schools weren’t even allowed to begin strength and conditioning workouts until June. Even then, there were questions as to whether or not there could be a football season. And if so, what it would look like.
Class 1A through 4A programs were allowed to start on time, setting the stage for Friday.
“I think we’re all thankful it is here, and hopefully it will stay here for a while,” Ivy said. “The student-athletes, coaches and the community as a whole have been through a lot with the pandemic. We are all ready for Friday night lights — it will be a big boost of morale for everyone.”
Burkburnett comes in following a difficult season where it won just three games. But the Bulldogs return 12 starters, including quarterback Mason Duke. A three-year starter, Duke threw for 1,805 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago while also rushing for 511 yards and 11 more scores. He’ll have experience on the offensive line and plenty of skill players to get the ball to, including running back Christian Ochoa.
Burkburnett was picked by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football to finish sixth in District 4-4A Division I, but the Bulldogs are projected to light up the scoreboard this season.
That could turn Friday’s game into a proverbial track meet should either defense not be up to the task. Aubrey, which lost to Midland Greenwood in the area round a year ago, is projected to be equally explosive on offense with six returning starters. That list includes quarterback Jaxon Holder, who will lead the Chaps’ Wing-T attack.
Holder threw for just over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He also rushed for 211 yards and four more scores. Running back Martavious Hill scored 17 times last year while also piling up 100 tackles on defense. Free safety Jackson Jennings returns after setting a new school record with 163 tackles.
“The majority of our skill guys are back, and of course, everything goes through Jaxon on offense,” Ivy said. “Defensively, I liked what I saw in our scrimmage. This is a physical group that can create a lot of turnovers. And we’ll need to do that Friday.
“There are a lot of variables, but this group has the potential to be one of the best if not the best to come through Aubrey if we can stay healthy.”