FORT WORTH — Styles make fights, and Aubrey and Godley entered Friday night’s playoff game with plenty of contrast in the style of play department.
Aubrey’s Wing-T offense features a stable of running backs that plunge in down after down to wear down defenses. Godley, however, revolves around a talented receiving corps, led by receiver Brenan Hawkins who holds offers from a handful of Big 12 schools.
The two sides went back and forth early, trading touchdowns, but the Chaparrals needed a spark and two second quarter touchdown passes provided just that. The scores gave Aubrey a 28-14 lead going into half, enough room for the patented Wing-T run game to do the rest.
The Chaparrals defeated the Wildcats 56-42 in the 4A Division II bi-district playoff game at Fort Worth Brewer High School, advancing to the area round for the second time in three seasons.
“I just can’t say enough about our players,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “They fought and found a way to win tonight. We obviously base our offense on the power run game, but we can also throw the ball with the play action and that was really effective tonight. We executed our gameplan very well.”
The balance on offense gave Godley (8-3) fits throughout the night. Aubrey (5-6) totaled 560 yards of offense with 413 of those yards coming on the ground. As usual, a bevy of backs had strong nights behind a dominant offensive line. J.J. Cooke led all backs with 166 yards and two touchdowns, but Martavious Hill had 45 yards and three touchdowns of his own, and Jose Noyola pitched in 149 yards and one score himself.
Through the air, quarterback Jaxon Holder passed for 147 yards on 8-of-12 passing, picking his spots and controlling the game in doing so. His top receiver was Noyola who had 69 yards on two big receptions.
“We’ll run behind our O-line all day,” Holder said. “We have one of the best O-lines in the state in 4A, so we’ll [always] run behind them. The great thing is that if the run’s not working, we’ll throw it and mix it up. At this point, we’ve gotten to where we can really do whatever we want with ease.”
The defense allowed 42 points, but going against a dynamic spread offense held their own for most of the night. Quarterback Ethan McBrayer only completed 53% of his passes, but did have two touchdown passes, one of which to Hawkins who finshed with four receptions for 101 yards.
The Wildcats as a team were held to a mere 2.6 yards per rush on the night.
The details on next week’s area matchup are not finalized yet, but regardless of opponent, the Chaparrals are playing with supreme confidence at the perfect time. Last week’s win over Bridgeport and an impressive playoff win over Godley only furthers their momentum moving forward.
“Being the underdog every week, these two wins are confidence builders for sure going into next week,” Holder said. “We see our offense is rolling, and we can tune some things up, but it’s definitely a huge confidence booster going into the second round.”
Aubrey 56, Godley 42
Aubrey
14
14
21
7
—
56
Godley
7
7
21
7
—
42
GO — Kolby Bartlett 4 run (Trysten Hutton kick)
AU — Martavious Hill 2 run (Landon Stewart kick)
AU — Martavious Hill 4 run (Landon Stewart kick)
AU — Wyatt Dyer 16 pass from Jaxon Holder (Landon Stewart kick)
GO — Caden Midkiff 20 pass from Ethan McBrayer (Trysten Hutton kick)
AU — Kolten Burt 33 pass from Jaxon Holder (Landon Stewart kick)
AU — J.J. Cooke 6 run (Landon Stewart kick)
GO — Collin Black 1 run (Trysten Hutton kick)
AU — Martavious Hill 4 run (Landon Stewart kick)
GO — Kolby Bartlett 5 run (Trysten Hutton kick)
GO — Brenen Hawkins 56 pass from Ethan McBrayer (Trysten Hutton kick)
AU — J.J. Cooke 6 run (Landon Stewart kick)
AU — Jose Noyola 46 run (Landon Stewart kick)
GO — Collin Black 2 run (Trysten Hutton kick)
AU
GO
First Downs
26
18
Rushing Yards
58-413
32-84
Passing Yards
147
275
Passing
8-12-0
16-30-0
Punts-Avg
1-54.00
4-30.50
Penalties
7-70
8-66
Fumbles-Lost
2-2
1-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — AU: J.J. Cooke 15-166, Jose Noyola 24-149, Martavious Hill 12-45, Jaxon Holder 1-25, Justin Gibby 4-18, Levi Moore 2-10, GO: Kolby Bartlett 18-76, Brenen Hawkins 1-16, Caden Midkiff 1-10, Collin Black 3-5, Ethan McBrayer 9--23.
Passing — AU: Jaxon Holder 8-12-0-147, GO: Ethan McBrayer 16-30-0-275.
Receiving — AU: Jose Noyola 2-69, Kolten Burt 2-44, Wyatt Dyer 1-16, Levi Moore 2-15, Jacob Holder 1-3, GO: Brenen Hawkins 4-101, Parker Priddy 2-61, Drew Coleman 4-57, Kolby Bartlett 4-29, Caden Midkiff 2-27.