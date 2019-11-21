For the 11th time in 12 games, Aubrey is supposed to lose.
The players know it. The coaches know it. It’s not posted on billboards around town, but it’s essentially unavoidable with the projections and predictions circulating around the internet.
The Chaparrals (5-6) have taken note, embraced the underdog role and are now in the Class 4A Division II area playoff round with a new Goliath to slay in an undefeated Midland Greenwood team. Aubrey takes on the Rangers (11-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Clyde High School, about 20 minutes east of Abilene.
“They definitely walk around with a chip on their shoulder,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said of his team. “It’s really been the theme of the entire season. We were favored in one game out of 12 this year, but it’s what we expect. We just block all that out and know we have a job to do.”
Against Godley in the bi-district playoff round, the Chaparrals were a touchdown underdog, something the players were well aware of. Aubrey didn’t need the seven-point spread, though, defeating Godley 56-42 in an offensive showcase.
The step up in competition was never a concern for the Chaparrals, because they’ve already faced elite teams. Four of their five non-district opponents and two other district foes are still alive in the postseason, showing the challenges Aubrey faced this year.
“It’s nothing new,” junior quarterback Jaxon Holder said. “We’re the underdogs every week, so every week we look at it as another challenge. I think it helps us in the playoffs because teams are maybe just looking at our record and it’s deceiving. Then you look at the teams that we’ve played and it makes sense. That [non-district schedule] prepared us for the worst.”
The worst is here for Aubrey, but don’t expect them to bat an eye — especially with the way this offense is rolling. The Chaps have put up 36.5 points per game since the start of district play and are in sync in their Wing T offense, making the game easier for Holder and their numerous running backs.
Aubrey’s defense will unquestionably have its hands full, facing a Greenwood offense that averages over 49 points per game, but the challenge does not create any doubt. Instead, Ivy and his team are excited to prove people wrong yet again
“Our kids have really grown up, and the kid’s chemistry has really come together in the last month,” Ivy said. “We had a lot of adversity early on, but the kids continued to believe and it’s paying off. Greenwood poses a big challenge for us, but that’s what we’re used to seeing.”