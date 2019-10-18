AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals put on a defensive clinic Friday night, throttling the visiting Krum Bobcats 59-3 in their first game back at home after a three-week road trip.
Krum looked physically outmatched by a stifling Chaparral defense that didn’t allow a first down to the Bobcats until the end of the second quarter. The Aubrey defensive front put the Chaps in favorable field position all night long, setting up scoring drives for the offense.
Aubrey opened the scoring on Martavious Hill’s 4-yard touchdown run on their opening drive and never looked back. Quarterback Jaxon Holder took over after that, tossing three touchdown passes on three straight possessions and running for one of his own just before halftime.
Holder benefited from an impressive effort by the Chaps offensive line and said their performance is a testament to their hard work in the offseason.
“They’re just good,” said Holder. “Last year, we struggled [at] the O-line position. In the offseason they got in the weight room, and they were moving weight. There [hasn’t been] a team so far that has really challenged our O-line.”
After a failed extra-point attempt for Aubrey, an errant snap that sailed through the Krum end zone for a safety and a field goal from Bobcat kicker Miguel Cordova, Aubrey held a 36-3 lead at halftime.
After the half Holder picked up right where he left off, marching down the field and capping a 67-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Wyatt Dyer. Aubrey would score another pair of rushing touchdowns in the third quarter — a 29-yarder from Justin Gibby and a 7-yard scamper from James Perry.
Landon Stewart knocked a 21-yard field goal through push the score to 59-3 in the fourth quarter, marking just the second drive of the game where Aubrey didn’t find the end zone.
Aubrey head coach Keith Ivy said the team’s offensive explosion is due to the tough preseason schedule Aubrey endured to start the season.
“I’ve said it all along,” he said. “I think it helped us to play in a tough nondistrict [schedule]. We saw some good athletes, good teams, and now coming into district I think we’re better prepared. It’s a confidence that these kids have developed.
Friday night’s victory moves Aubrey to 2-0 in district play and likely secures them a spot in the playoffs, according to Ivy. The Chaparrals will face Iowa Park on the road next week.