Over the past six years, Whitesboro has been a constant thorn in Aubrey’s side.
Since Keith Ivy took over as the Chaparrals’ head coach in 2014, Aubrey has played the Bearcats every season — and managed just one victory.
“Last year was the first year we’ve beaten them since I’ve been here,” Ivy said. “They’ve just always had our number up until last year. They’re a very tough opponent.”
Aubrey may be only 1-5 against Whitesboro in their last six meetings, but Ivy and his team are brimming with confidence after throttling Burkburnett 55-7 in their season opener last week. The Chaparrals rolled up 658 total yards and led 34-0 at halftime, dominating from start to finish.
Ivy knows it will take another complete performance if the Chaparrals are to go on the road and pick up a win against Whitesboro, but he knows they are plenty capable.
“Confidence wise, I know our kids will have a ton going over there,” Ivy said. “I think there’s a true respect for Whitesboro, because we know what they’re going to bring to the table.
“They’re a very tough opponent. I know they will be well-coached. They play exceptionally hard. We expect a hard-fought game against them on Friday at their place.”
Whitesboro struggled offensively last week in a 20-6 loss to Bells. The Bearcats were held scoreless until the fourth quarter.
Aubrey, meanwhile, pitched a shutout against Burkburnett until the waning moments of the fourth quarter. The Chaparrals held the Bulldogs to just 181 total yards.
The next task for Aubrey’s stout defense will be slowing down Whitesboro’s flexbone offense.
“They’ve gone to something different that we haven’t seen them do, and they run it out of the gun,” Ivy said. “They’re good at it. The biggest key is just being disciplined to stay on our option assignments. We have to limit the big plays. They’re also really good in the passing game, as well.”
On the other side of the ball, the Chaparrals are led on offense by senior quarterback Jaxon Holder. The third-year starter threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns last week, while also running for a score.
“He is just such a leader on and off the field,” said Ivy of Holder. “He does an outstanding job out there, running our offense. He knows it inside and out. He knows where everybody is supposed to be and what they’re supposed to do. He just does a good job of leading our team. I think our players have a ton of confidence in him, under center or in the gun, or whatever we’re in. The belief in him and what we can accomplish is very high.”
With a win on Friday, Aubrey would start the season 2-0 for the first time in a decade. The Chaparrals have not won their first two games of the season since their 2010 campaign.
“We knew all along that we’ve got a good football team,” Ivy said. “Of course, you really never know until you line up against someone else. We feel like we have some really good players and a good overall team. But to go out and do that now, the confidence is there and the belief in what we’re doing is there.”