One of the biggest mismatches in the Denton area has chosen his college home.
Jasper Lott — Argyle’s 6-foot-5, 243-pound tight end — announced his commitment to TCU on Friday morning via Twitter. The senior has caught eight passes for 84 yards and three touchdowns through four games this season.
“I chose TCU for a lot of reasons,” Lott said. “I really like coach [Gary] Patterson and his coaching staff. I feel like coach Patterson has done a great job of developing players. I like that TCU is only 45 minutes from home, so my family can make all my games.”
Lott is the son of North Texas alumnus John Lott, who is currently the head strength and conditioning coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.
In addition to playing tight end, Jasper has also played on defense for the Eagles. He has tallied five total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.
Argyle is a perfect 4-0 after completing arguably the toughest non-district schedule in the state. The Eagles knocked off Decatur, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Celina and Waco La Vega in the first month of the season.
A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Jasper had offers from a host of Power Five programs, including Auburn, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and defending national champion LSU.
“Playing college football has been a lifelong dream for me,” Lott said. “I’m very blessed to be able to continue my career at a great program and play in a big time conference. I’m just really excited to go to work and see what the future holds.”