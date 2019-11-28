Argyle’s offense heads into the Class 4A Division I Region I semifinal against Brownwood rolling.
Through 12 games, the Eagles are averaging 55.4 points per night and are coming off a thrilling 63-49 win over Stephenville.
While senior quarterback Bo Hogeboom and the offense have been busy lighting teams up, Argyle (12-0) will now have to slow down a Lions team that does their own fair share of scoring.
The Eagles and Brownwood (11-1) meet at Baylor's McLane Stadium in Waco at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in the Class 4A Division I Region I semifinal.
“Stephenville and Waco La Vega have played Brownwood, so I think we have some perspective, but it’s really a new animal for us,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “They’re a complete football team. On offense, they have the ability to run the ball and pass effectively. Defensively, they’re tough, and we’re going to have a hard time with them, for sure.”
Aside from high-scoring offenses, Brownwood and Argyle have something else in common: both team's last loss was to Waco La Vega, which could await the winner in the region final.
The Eagles are only worried about this Friday, though, and it’s been this mindset that has helped the Argyle stay unbeaten this season.
“We have a strong tradition of playing really well and winning football games around here, and I think there’s a single mindset we developed many years ago and that’s bred itself into our culture,” Rodgers said. “We don’t look far ahead. We understand success is in our present, and we have to stay in the present for us to be successful.”
Hogeboom is the leader of this offense, but his receiving corps has been elite all year. Cole Kirkpatrick continues to set records, while Alex Gonzales, Cade Merka, and even tight end Jasper Lott have fueled the Eagles' pass game.
In Argyle's win over Stephenville in the area round, Kirkpatrick hauled in 11 catches for 289 yards and five touchdowns. He set new single-game school records for receiving yards and touchdowns.
Defensively, the Eagles will be tasked with responding to last week’s win against yet another potent opponent. But Rodgers is confident the preparation has his team hitting its stride on both sides of the ball.
“Any time a football team has success, they have to realize there was a good game plan behind it, and they worked the game plan," Rodgers said. "And this week we go back to 0-0. We know this is the most important game of the year, but the preparation is no different than game one. We know we’ll have to be hitting on all cylinders when the game comes.”