After piling up 654 yards in a 65-44 victory over Paris last Friday, Argyle retained its No. 1 spot atop the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Division I poll.
It is the seventh straight week the undefeated Eagles (7-0, 3-0 District 7-4A Division I) checked in at No. 1 in the rankings.
Argyle hosts Melissa this Friday in a battle of the final two unbeaten teams in 7-4A Division I. The Eagles have scored 60 or more points in each of their last five games.
Elsewhere across the area, Ryan and Guyer each stood pat in Class 5A Division I and Class 6A, respectively.
The Raiders are the No. 3-ranked team in 5A Division I and beat Carrollton Creekview 62-6 last week. Guyer knocked off Keller 42-10 to hold onto its spot at No. 17 in 6A.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football state pollLEWISVILLE — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school football rankings following Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team’s record in parentheses, last week’s result and last week’s ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Duncanville (7-0); W: 39-7, Richardson Pearce; 1
2. Katy (7-0); W: 47-0, Katy Seven Lakes; 2
3. Allen (7-0); W: 58-33, Dallas Jesuit; 3
4. Longview (7-0); W: 49-13, Rockwall-Heath; 4
5. Galena Park North Shore (6-1); W: 63-0, Baytown Sterling; 5
6. Southlake Carroll (7-0); W: 62-7, Keller Fossil Ridge; 6
7. Converse Judson (7-0); W: 30-13, Smithson Valley; 7
8. Beaumont West Brook (7-0); W: 35-12, La Porte; 8
9. Cy-Fair (7-0); W: 35-0, Houston Stratford; 9
10. DeSoto (7-0); W: 54-7, Grand Prairie; 10
11. Spring Westfield (6-1); W: 49-6, Aldine MacArthur; 11
12. Humble Atascocita (6-1); W: 61-6, Pasadena Dobie; 12
13. Arlington Martin (6-1); W: 21-3, Arlington; 13
14. Lake Travis (6-1); Idle; 14
15. Austin Westlake (6-1); W: 69-31, Austin Del Valle; 15
16. Dickinson (7-1); W: 33-17, League City Clear Springs; 16
17. Guyer (6-1); W: 42-10, Keller; 17
18. Cedar Hill (5-2); W: 28-24, Mansfield Lake Ridge; 18
19. Midland Lee (7-0); W: 62-7, Odessa; 19
20. Austin Vandegrift (8-0); W: 42-17, Round Rock Westwood; 20
21. SA Northside Brandeis (7-0); W: 47-0, SA Holmes; 21
22. Katy Tompkins (7-1); W: 28-0, Katy Mayde Creek; 22
23. Klein Oak (7-1); W: 34-14, Conroe Oak Ridge; 23
24. Schertz Clemens (6-1); W: 58-24, San Marcos; 24
25. Euless Trinity (7-1); W: 41-20, Weatherford; NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (7-0); W: Lewisville The Colony, 41-38; 1
2. Alvin Shadow Creek (7-0); W: Friendswood, 51-6; 2
3. Ryan (7-0); W: Carrollton Creekview, 62-6; 3
4. Dallas Highland Park (6-1); W: Dallas Samuell, 56-6; 4
5. Lufkin (6-1); W: Tomball, 55-22; 5
6. Cedar Park (7-1); W: Hutto, 20-16; 10
7. Lancaster (6-1); W: Dallas Adams, 63-0; 7
8. SA Wagner (7-1); W: SA Jefferson, 56-0; 8
9. Abilene Cooper (8-0); W: Amarillo Caprock, 51-24; 9
10. Hutto (5-1); L: Cedar Park, 20-16; 6
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Aledo (6-1); W: Cleburne, 45-0; 1
2. Manvel (7-0); Idle; 2
3. CC Calallen (7-0); W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 35-14; 3
4. A&M Consolidated (7-0); W: Katy Paetow, 55-17; 4
5. Fort Bend Marshall (7-1); W: Houston Sharpstown, 70-2; 5
6. Lubbock Cooper (6-1); W: WF Rider, 45-13; 6
7. Huntsville (5-2); W: Lamar Consolidated, 35-21; 7
8. Red Oak (6-1); W: Dallas Adamson, 70-0; 8
9. Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-2); W: Floresville, 63-14; 9
10. Kerrville Tivy (6-1); W: SA Memorial, 62-0; NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Argyle (7-0); W: 65-44, Paris; 1
2. Carthage (7-0); W: 44-14, Tyler Chapel Hill; 2
3. Waco La Vega (6-1); W: 42-10, Stephenville; 3
4. Decatur (7-0); W: 38-31, Springtown; 4
5. Dumas (7-0); Idle; 5
6. Brownwood (7-0); Idle; 6
7. Needville (6-1) ; Idle; 8
8. Lampasas (6-1); W: 52-10, Liberty Hill; 9
9. Springtown (6-1); L: 38-31, Decatur; 7
10. Melissa (5-2); W: 29-17, Celina; 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-1); W: 37-24, Gilmer; 2
2. Waco Connally (8-0); W: 42-26, Mexia; 1
3. West Orange-Stark (4-1); Idle; 3
4. Midland Greenwood (8-0); W: 41-0, Snyder; 4
5. Lubbock Estacado (8-0); W: 27-0, Dalhart; 5
6. Gilmer (5-3); L: 37-24, Texarkana Pleasant Grove; 6
7. Sunnyvale (7-0); W: 58-17, Nevada Community; 7
8. Geronimo Navarro (7-0); W: 54-0, Austin Eastside Memorial; 8
9. Iowa Park (6-1); W: 42-0, Vernon; 9
10. Jasper (5-1) ; W: 53-7, Huntington; 10
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Grandview (7-0); W: Groesbeck, 42-0; 1
2. Wall (7-0); W: Tuscola Jim Ned, 14-7; 3
3. Malakoff (6-1); W: Dallas A+ Academy, 72-0; 2
4. Bushland (7-0); W: Littlefield, 41-7; 4
5. Diboll (7-0); W: Elkhart, 48-0; 6
6. Pottsboro (8-0); W: Bonham, 61-6; 7
7. Eastland (7-0); W: Breckenridge, 76-34; 10
8. Troy (7-1); W: Rockdale, 62-44; NR
9. Jefferson (6-1); Idle; 9
10. Rockdale (6-1); L: Troy, 62-44; 5
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Canadian (7-0); W: Childress, 41-14; 1
2. East Bernard (8-0); W: Ganado, 27-14; 2
3. Newton (6-1); W: Hemphill, 58-22; 3
4. Rogers (7-0); W: Hamilton, 46-14; 5
5. Gunter (7-1); W: WF City View, 31-27; 4
6. Abernathy (6-1); W: Coahoma, 42-0; 6
7. Cisco (6-1); W: San Angelo TLC, 75-0; 7
8. Omaha Pewitt (7-0); W: DeKalb, 32-26; 8
9. Poth (6-1); W: Skidmore-Tynan, 33-9; 9
10. Palmer (7-0); W: Edgewood, 41-16; 10